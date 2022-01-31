Business

Wema Bank appoints two female directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wema Bank has announced the appointment of two Independent Non-Executive Directors to its Board following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s approval. The two new female directors are Dr (Mrs.) Oluwayemisi Olorunshola and Mrs Bolarin Okunowo.

They are bringing a wealth of corporate experience and more gender diversity to the leading digitally-driven financial institution. Olorunshola is an experienced supply chain professional with a cumulative 25 years of experience as a business associate in a multinational organisation and a business manager.

 

She obtained her first degree in Education & Economics from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; a Master of Business Administration from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Walden University in the United States of America.

 

She is a fellow of the International Institute for African Scholars and a chartered member of the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Personnel Management. Mrs Bolarin Okunowo is a seasoned business leader and finance specialist with over 17 years of experience in investment banking and financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, real estate, and hospitality.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Group seeks palliative for members over COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has solicited Federal Government’s support in the form of palliatives to ameliorate challenges faced by its members due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Mr Kabiru Yau, Acting General Secretary of the union, in a statement on Tuesday, said this was contained in a letter to the Minister […]
Business

1650 sacked Mobil contract staff protest in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

No fewer than 1,650 sacked contract workers of ExxonMobil Wednesday embarked on a peaceful protest to demand payment of their entitlements by their employer in Akwa Ibom. Our correspondent, who visited the scene of the protest on Wednesday, said the protesters were seen chanting solidarity songs with drums under the canopy in front of the […]
Business

Digital skills: UN trains 10m African youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United Nations has commenced training of 10 million African women and youths on digital skills to enable them run sustainable enterprises. Principal Innovator and Director, Hetafy Academy, Dr Amos Obi, endorsed by the UN Science Technology Innovation (STI) Programme said this on Tuesday, in Abuja. Obi said that the programme tagged “United Nations Sustainable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica