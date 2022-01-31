Wema Bank appoints two female directors

Wema Bank has announced the appointment of two Independent Non-Executive Directors to its Board following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s approval. The two new female directors are Dr (Mrs.) Oluwayemisi Olorunshola and Mrs Bolarin Okunowo.

They are bringing a wealth of corporate experience and more gender diversity to the leading digitally-driven financial institution. Olorunshola is an experienced supply chain professional with a cumulative 25 years of experience as a business associate in a multinational organisation and a business manager.

She obtained her first degree in Education & Economics from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; a Master of Business Administration from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Walden University in the United States of America.

She is a fellow of the International Institute for African Scholars and a chartered member of the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Personnel Management. Mrs Bolarin Okunowo is a seasoned business leader and finance specialist with over 17 years of experience in investment banking and financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, real estate, and hospitality.

