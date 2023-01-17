‘Wema Bank, best performing financial stock in 2022’

Wema Bank Plc’s stock emerged as the best-performing financial stock on the Nigerian Exchange during the 2022 financial year.

In a report titled, “The Best Performing Stocks in Nigeria in 2022,” Nairametrics compiled and analysed the best-performing stocks in 2022, comparing their share prices as of December 31, 2021, and December 30th, 2022.

The analysis considered all 159 publicly listed companies during the period.

According to the report, Wema Bank’s share price appreciated by a whopping 441.7 per cent. This helped it to close the 2022 year at N3.9, down from the 72 kobo recorded at the end of 2022. The bank recorded a healthy 51 per cent increase in gross earnings in the first nine months of 2022 and a 31 per cent increase in post-tax profit. Investors rallied around the bank’s stocks despite a general downturn in most banking stocks during the year.

Similarly, Wema Bank declared a final dividend of 24 kobo per ordinary share to its shareholders in 2021 This fuels speculation that increased profitability in 2022 could suggest a better dividend payout to shareholders. The Nigerian equity market rallied by 19.98 per cent in 2022, higher than the 6.07 per cent recorded in the previous year. After many years of dividend freezes, the bank has resumed dividend payments to shareholders in the last three years. Wema has modernised its processes and has increasingly leveraged digital technologies to serve its customers, boosting efficiency and productivity in the process. Additionally, the bank enjoyed a profitable year in terms of its financial performance and equity performance. Nairametrics ranked the bank as the best-performing commercial bank in the first half of 2022 based on metrics from its financial statements. Wema Bank also won the “Highest Dividend Yield” award at the Pearl Awards in 2022.

