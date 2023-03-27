Business

Wema Bank celebrates financial literacy day

Wema Bank Plc championed financial literacy for the next generation by participating in the Global Money Week to commemorate the Financial Literacy Day on March 23, 2023. According to a press release, in line with the theme, “Plan your Money, plant your Future”, Wema Bank organized financial literacy sessions for secondary school students across all states where it is represented. The lender said this was aimed at instilling an early understanding of the significance of building a solid financial foundation and achieving financial stability and success from a young age.

The Deputy Managing Director of Wema Bank, Mr. Wole Akinleye, led the Financial Literacy Session at Yola Model School, Adamawa State, where the students were trained on personal finance topics such as budgeting, emergency funds, saving for goal actualization, investment, donating for positive societal impact amongst others. He encouraged the students on the importance of developing financial literacy as a life skill.

Speaking on the significance of Financial Literacy Week, Akinleye emphasised Wema Bank’s commitment to empowering young minds with the skills and knowledge necessary to make informed financial decisions. He said: “Our hope is that through these initiatives, we can empower more individuals to take control of their finances and achieve financial stability.” “Financial literacy is vital for the achievement of financial stability, and it is essential to ensure that everyone has the necessary tools to manage their finances effectively and achieve their financial goals. Wema Bank Plc is committed to providing educational resources and opportunities for children through the Royal Kiddies Account and a range of other savings products, supporting financial empowerment for the next generation,” the statement said.

