Wema Bank: Digital banking can aid financial inclusion in Nigeria

The Managing Director/ CEO, Wema Bank Plc, Ademola Adebise, has said with the advancement of technology, digital banking can play a big role in driving Financial inclusion in the country. The MD stated this in Abuja on Wednesday during the official opening of its ultra- modern branch at Constitution Avenue, Central in Abuja. He noted that the bank being Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank had evolved in the last decades despite the glaring challenges facing the banking sector.

“Wema Bank, being in existence for the last seven decades, is expanding its branches today here in FCT as it is not only the capital of Nigeria but also a business hub in the country with over 6,000 Small and Medium Enterprises asides the thousands of Micro businesses operating in the FCT “Similarly, the bank is leading in digital banking services since the launch of ALAT by Wema, an application that offers a comprehensive banking and other digital transaction options,” he said.

He added that even as the bank is expanding its branches, other digital platforms of transactions were operational anywhere around the world. Speaking further, Tunde Mabawonku, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer of the bank, said in over 77 yrs of the existence of the bank, it has been operational for 30 years in the FCT He added that the ALAT banking app had digitised banking experience as Customers have the leverage of using the application different type of services. The CFO added that the bank was advancing its service delivery strategy by ensuring uniform standards in their branches across the federation

 

