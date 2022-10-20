Business

Wema Bank empowers SMEs, start-ups in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wema Bank has announced that the next edition of its quarterly webinar, aimed at assisting the Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SME) and early-stage start-up segments of its customer base, will hold on Friday, October 21, 2022 by 10 a.m. Arthur Nkemeh, Head of SME Banking at Wema Bank, said the webinar, themed, “From Start-up to Unicorn: Strategies for Sustainably Scaling a Tech Company in Nigeria,” would focus on the strategies that start-ups and SMEs in the tech space in Nigeria can adopt to develop the capacity needed to withstand the challenges facing the tech industry around the world. He said: “We have seen many tech companies in Nigeria and around the world struggle to raise funds, lay off their employees and slash their workers’ salaries in recent times.

“We want to utilise this webinar to share insights with the tech start-up and SME community in Nigeria on the strategies that they can adopt to navigate these challenges and build structures that will ensure that they will continue to grow.” He further said that the October webinar would address some of the biggest challenges facing the tech start-ups and tech-enabled SMEs in the country – such as managerial capacity, talent acquisition and retention, access to credit and partnerships among others – and find the right path to profitability.

“The year 2022 has been very challenging for many tech companies, not just in Nigeria, but around the world. However, we have seen, with the success being recorded by some tech companies within and outside Nigeria, that most of the challenges facing this sector are surmountable if the companies are given the right boost. The webinar will avail tech startups and tech-oriented SMEs ups with the tools that they need to grow.” Nkemeh informed that Ashim Egunjobi, Managing Partner of Octerra Capital; Oluwole Oyeniran, Enterprise Technology and Performance Leader and TMT Leader for Deloitte in West Africa; and Eyitayo Ogunmola, founder and CEO of Utiva, have been confirmed as guest speakers at the webinar.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NPA moves to acquire equipment for Lekki Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Ahead of commencement of Lekki Deep Seaport commercial operation in 2022, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said that it had started the process of acquiring tug boats, mooring boats and all necessary marine equipment for the port.   The Acting Managing Director of the authority, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, explained during the inspection of the port […]
Business

Zoom founder, Eric Yuan, transfers stock worth over $6bn

Posted on Author Reporter

  Video-conferencing platform Zoom Video Communications Inc founder Eric Yuan transferred about 18 million shares worth over $6 billion last week, according to a regulatory filing. The transfers were related to Yuan’s estate planning practices, a Zoom spokesperson said. “The distributions were made in accordance with the terms of Eric Yuan and his wife’s trusts.” […]

nngx
Business

UPDC falls below NGX free float requirements

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following the acquisition of majority shares of UPDC Plc by Custodian Investment Plc, the company has fallen below the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) free float requirements of 20 per cent of issued share capital or N20 billion free float value for companies listed on the exchange’s main board.   Free float means the number of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica