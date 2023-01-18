Business

Wema Bank holds grand finale draws for Season 2 5for5 promo

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The second edition of the ALAT 5for5 promo, a sixmonth- long mega reward programme, is set to witness an all-action finale this month that will see both new and existing customers in attendance in Lagos. According to a press release, the promo, which commenced on June 1, 2022 is set to come to a fitting conclusion on Friday, January 20, 2023-the day of the live draws, after an exciting season marked by monthly rewards, account activation events, incentives for app downloads, and other unmatched deals for new and existing account holders across all Wema Bank branches.

The statement said the event will excite customers, stakeholders, and interested parties in Lagos, as it ushers in the last group of millionaires during the final month of the promo, adding that Abuja customers were the first to receive the 5for5 goodies in July 2022, when the first two millionaires, in the second season, were created. Speaking about the grand finale that is set to take place in Lagos, the Divisional Head, Retail Business, at Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun, said: “We introduced the first season of this promo in 2021, to reward our loyal customers, foster healthy customer relationships, and help them develop a better savings culture. And we have been able to achieve these and much more.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

African new vehicle sales increase by 32% in 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The African Association of Motor Manufacturers (AAAM) has just released the new vehicle sales volumes as compiled for AAAM by the Africa Automotive Data Network for Africa (AADN).   Sales have clearly started to recover from a disastrous pandemic hit 2020, where only 856 133 new units were sold in Africa, in comparison to sales […]
Business

CBN saves $12.77bn forex on rice imports

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria has saved $12.77 billion foreign exchange following the ban on rice importation since 2015. Findings revealed that the country spent $1.83 billion yearly on forex prior to the ban of the grain by government.   According to Federal Government’s recent report, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme […]
Business

APFFLON seeks capacity building for freight forwarders

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders (APFFLON) has stressed the need to train the freight forwarder operating in the port industry. President of the association, Frank Ogunojemite, explained that APFFLON had embarked on capacity building programmes to empower its members and individual practitioners in the industry. He noted that there had been a lot […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica