Wema Bank holds SME webinar on energy efficiency

Wema Bank Plc is organising a webinar for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on how they can reduce their energy expenditure and increase profit margin. The SME webinar with the theme: “Managing Rising Energy Costs in Nigeria through Renewable Energy: Strategies for SMEs,” which holds today, Friday, June 17, 2022, is, according to a statement issued by the bank, in line with its commitment to enable business sustainability, profitability and energy efficiency According to the statement, which was signed by the Head, Marketing Communications and Investors’ Relations, Mrs Funmi Falola, the webinar will explore alternative renewable and economical energy sources other than petrol-powered and diesel-powered generators that businesses can use with flexible payment plans. In addition, she said the webinar will explore business opportunities in the fast-growing renewable energy sector and how Nigerian entrepreneurs can tap into them. She thus urged SME owners to register for the webinar using the link https://bit.ly/3lSArBs. Among the guests who will be on the programme, according to the statement, are Dr. Wiebe Boer, MD/ CEO of All On; Mrs. Omobola Omofaiye, Chief Commercial Officer at Arnergy; Mr. Ilan Wolkov, Consultant at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management; and Mrs. Abimbola Agbejule, Wema Bank’s Head of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...