Wema Bank hosts essay competition for kids

Wema Bank Plc is hosting a creative essay competition to test the creative writing abilities of young school children in Nigeria aged five to 12, the lender announced. According to a press release, the 2021 Royal Kiddies Essay Competition tagged: “Write & Win,” also aims to develop writing skills, promote creativity, imagination capabilities, reward creativity, and drive them towards excellence in their learning process. The statement said: “Ten kids will emerge from a transparent, credible, and thorough screening process. The top three Essays will each get Huawei tablets and Royal Kiddies branded T-shirts. The seven other finalists will each get a N20,000 prepaid gift card for school supplies in addition to a branded T-shirt.
Related Articles
Leveraging non-interest institutions to boost financial inclusion
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s recent release of a list of intervention schemes that would cater for non-interest financial institutions, bolster small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and promote financial inclusion in the country, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM Although the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not introduce noninterest banking for only adherents of Islam, financial […]
Islamic lender, NAHCON launch Hajj savings scheme
A Hajj savings scheme that would make it easier for Muslims in Nigeria to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj has been launched in Kwara and Oyo states. Its launch and awareness sensitisation took place in Ilorin on January 27 and in Ibadan on January 28, 2021respectively, with stakeholders in attendance, a statement […]
Sterling Bank targets N37.048bn gross earnings in Q2’21
Sterling Bank Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N37.048 billion gross earnings for the second quarter of 2021. In its Q2 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank also projected to rake in N29.169 billion in interest income. Its projection for profit before tax stood at N4.066 billion […]
