Wema Bank hosts essay competition for kids

Wema Bank Plc is hosting a creative essay competition to test the creative writing abilities of young school children in Nigeria aged five to 12, the lender announced. According to a press release, the 2021 Royal Kiddies Essay Competition tagged: “Write & Win,” also aims to develop writing skills, promote creativity, imagination capabilities, reward creativity, and drive them towards excellence in their learning process. The statement said: “Ten kids will emerge from a transparent, credible, and thorough screening process. The top three Essays will each get Huawei tablets and Royal Kiddies branded T-shirts. The seven other finalists will each get a N20,000 prepaid gift card for school supplies in addition to a branded T-shirt.

