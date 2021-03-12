Business

Wema Bank hosts webinar to mark IWD 2021

Wema Bank Plc., through its female proposition, Sara by Wema, will also mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) with a webinar today, Friday, March 12, by 10.00 am. The 90 minutes event themed, “Challenge Today for an Equal Tomorrow” will have key industry experts and leading female corporate policy influencers in the Nigerian financial, investment, talent development and management ecosystem as panellists. The webinar aims at speaking to women on challenging societal norms to reach their full potential in entrepreneurship, the workplace, or personal lives.

The Executive Director, Business Support, Wema Bank, Folake Sanu, will host the webinar, while Team Lead, Business Process Re-Engineering, Wema Bank, Chika Adun, will moderate. Other panellists include Founder, Green Investment Club and certified financial education instructor, Tomie Balogun; global leadership development expert, Dupe Akinsiun, and Chief Knowledge Officer, Wofin Tech Limited, Omilola Oshikoya. Commenting on the importance of the webinar, Head, Brands and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank Plc.

Funmilayo Falola, reiterated the institution’s belief in female empowerment and equity. “At Wema Bank, gender sensitivity and diversity are second to none – it is at the heart of our operations,” she said. “With the 2021 IWD celebration, we are poised to entrench the importance of equity across the board as a sustainable voice for women to rise above every known challenge to the pinnacle of career excellence,” she added. “Our proposition, SARA, is a testimony that affirms Wema Bank’s commitment to towards the development of women and girls,” says Abiola Nejo, Head, Gender Banking.

