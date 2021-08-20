Wema Bank insists on women, girl child empowerment

Wema Bank Plc has partnered with SheCan Nigeria to reaffirm its commitment to improving the lots of women and the girl-child by helping them attain financial stability, independence and set goals through prudent management of resources.

The bank gave the commitment last Friday at the SheCan Nigeria 3.0 hybrid conference themedx: ‘SheCanDoMore’ held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos and virtually. Mrs Abimbola Agbejule, Head, Corporate Sustainability & Responsibility, Wema Bank, enlightened women on the basic rules of finance and reiterated the importance of achieving financial independence. Agbejule said women need to always have a budget, keep records of spending, invest wisely, pay themselves monthly, create an emergency fund and practice delayed gratification.

“Take ownership of your personal finance, set smart financial goals, learn new skills regularly, be intentional about your spending, avoid cultural limitations and keep positive financial role models,” she advised. Abimbola further encouraged women to take care of their health, have a retirement plan and teach their children about financial literacy from an early age. She highlighted some benefits of the bank’s SARA by Wema community for women, including the genderbased loan offerings and the health scheme in achieving all these. She hailed the SheCan conference for bringing together successful women and coaches from different fields to ensure they fully equip women with the knowledge and skills to take on the world.

Like this: Like Loading...