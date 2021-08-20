Business

Wema Bank insists on women, girl child empowerment

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Wema Bank Plc has partnered with SheCan Nigeria to reaffirm its commitment to improving the lots of women and the girl-child by helping them attain financial stability, independence and set goals through prudent management of resources.

The bank gave the commitment last Friday at the SheCan Nigeria 3.0 hybrid conference themedx: ‘SheCanDoMore’ held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos and virtually. Mrs Abimbola Agbejule, Head, Corporate Sustainability & Responsibility, Wema Bank, enlightened women on the basic rules of finance and reiterated the importance of achieving financial independence. Agbejule said women need to always have a budget, keep records of spending, invest wisely, pay themselves monthly, create an emergency fund and practice delayed gratification.

“Take ownership of your personal finance, set smart financial goals, learn new skills regularly, be intentional about your spending, avoid cultural limitations and keep positive financial role models,” she advised. Abimbola further encouraged women to take care of their health, have a retirement plan and teach their children about financial literacy from an early age. She highlighted some benefits of the bank’s SARA by Wema community for women, including the genderbased loan offerings and the health scheme in achieving all these. She hailed the SheCan conference for bringing together successful women and coaches from different fields to ensure they fully equip women with the knowledge and skills to take on the world.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

SAATM, AfCFTA: Likely game changers for Africa’s aviation

Posted on Author writes WOLE SHADARE

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The world-renowned Economist Magazine once dubbed Africa the “hopeless continent.” In 2019, in a stark contrast, it published a cover that read “The new scramble for Africa.”   The Open African skies and AfCFTA, which are African Union (AU) flagship projects would help to harness the continent’s aviation potential and the over $2 trillion […]
Business

PMS: Nigeria’s unique price deregulation

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF reports

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 While data from marketers shows N230 per litre as the appropriate market price for petrol, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), through an embargo on prices, directed that the product be sold at N162 per litre amidst fuel crisis, with the question of who pays for the N68 shortfall on every litre consumed remaining […]
Business

Deposits higher than loans despite CBN’s credit push

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Despite calls to support Africa’s largest economy to offset recession, Nigerian companies are parking more of their funds in bank deposits, upending a push by the central bank to fuel lending to support the economy, Bloomberg reported yesterday. “Many rich corporates have simply been content with saving their cash balances and collecting huge interest […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica