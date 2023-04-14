Business

Wema Bank Launches Boot Camp To Support Young Entertainers

In celebration of the 6th anniversary of ALAT, Wema Bank has launched a boot camp and creative workshop aimed at supporting young creatives in the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

The bank in a statement issued by its head of brand and marketing communications, Mabel Adeteye, said the programme will equip participants with top-notch industry knowledge.

Adeteye said the tagged ‘Sounds of ALAT,’ will offer an opportunity to the participants to win up to N5 million for the creation of the next ALAT jingle.

It said, “Sounds of ALAT is a co-creation campaign that brings together celebrities, facilitators, and judges from various sectors of the entertainment industry, including scriptwriters, producers, recording artists, sound mixers, A&R talent managers, and enthusiasts.

“The workshop is part of ALAT’s anniversary activities to give back to society by supporting young creatives and upcoming artists in the entertainment industry.

“To participate and launch your music career with a bang, all you need to do is download ALAT on iOS or Play Store, upload a 1-minute video of your Sounds of ALAT demo on Instagram, tag @Alat_ng, and use #SoundsofALATEntries and #ALATat6.

“Out of the entries received, 50 will be selected for the boot camp, and the top 10 will receive adequate training from proficient judges who are celebrities with experience and proven track records in the creative industry.

“The top three participants will present their jingle material for the cash prize of 3 million Naira for the winner, 2 million Naira for the first runner-up, and 1 million Naira for the second runner-up, along with various consolation prizes and branded merchandise.

“We are excited to support young creatives in the entertainment industry through Sounds of ALAT. The workshop will provide a platform for participants to acquire industry knowledge and showcase their talent.

“We encourage interested persons to visit www.alat.ng/soundsofalat or follow @alat.ng on all social media channels for more information.”

