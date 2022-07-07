Business

Wema Bank launches leadership school

Wema Bank Plc. has launched the Leadership Development School as an addition to its Purple Academy to help in the overall development and transformation of its workforce, according to a press release. Speaking at the formal opening ceremony of the leadership school, the Managing Director/ CEO of the bank, Mr. Ademola Adebise, said organisations had a huge task to optimise performance and deliver value in contemporary times, pointing out that leadership is key in driving organisational success.

Adebise said: “We need good leaders to blend the various skills of the employees for the advancement of an organisation and its business success.” Speaking about the increasing complexity of the financial services industry, Adebise said both local and external macroeconomic dynamics have changed business models, and we need strong leadership to direct the workforce and lead the people to deliver.

He assured the public that the bank would continue to leverage local and international partnerships to make the leadership school the home of excellence. The Chief Human Resources Officer of the bank, Mrs Lolade Ogungbenro, described the leadership school as a rich, inclusive, and innovative portfolio with an unrivalled ability to equip the bank’s diverse workforce with skills for the future of work. “We have designed business and executive education for impact, and the academy is exploring new experiences and diverse perspectives that translate to significant returns on investment for the business,” she said.

 

