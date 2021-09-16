Business

Wema Bank launches quick loans for SMEs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s leading digital bank, ALAT by Wema, has launched Quick Loan, designed to assist entrepreneurs, startups and corporate customers scale their businesses. According to the lender, the additional feature which is hosted on ALAT for Business, its corporate internet banking platform, will help small/mediumscale enterprises (SME) and corporate customers access loans between N100,000 to N10 million.

It also stated that Quick Loan will enable ALAT for Business users to access loan services virtually from any location without the need to locate a physical branch. Product Manager ALAT for Business, Samuel Robson, in a statement, highlighted the pivotal role that SMES play in the economic, employment and export growth in Nigeria. However, “despite the significant contribution of SMEs to the Nigerian economy, challenges persist that hinder the growth and development of the sector,” said Mr Robson. He stressed: “Loan access has been one of the most challenging factors faced by this sector and we understand the need to support SMEs by providing easy access to the loans they seek.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nwabunike, Amiwero back campaign against war risk insurance on Nigeria bound ships

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

•Urge FG to sensitise maritime industry   The recent call by the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh for an end to War Risk Insurance on Nigeria bound ships has received backing from Importers and Customs Brokers groups in Nigeria.   The leaders of the shippers who spoke […]
Business

NSE: Domestic transactions up by 42.90% to N826bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The total value of domestic transactions executed by domestic investors in the last nine months of 2020 was N825.94 billion against N510.25 billion, which was the total foreign transaction carried out during the period under review. Investigation by New Telegraph showed that the total value of domestic transaction outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by […]
Business

FSDH Funding SPV lists Series 1 bond on FMDQ

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ) has announced the approval by the Board Listings and Markets Committee of the listing of the FSDH Funding SPV Plc N7.05 billion Tranche A and N4.95 billion Tranche B Series 1 Fixed Rate Bonds under its N30.00 billion Debt Issuance Programme on its platform. FSDH Funding SPV Plc is a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica