Wema Bank Marks 78th Anniversary

Wema Bank is set to commemorate its 78th and 6th anniversary with a bang, according to a press release. The statement said that the week-long celebration, which commences on May 1, 2023, promises an array of exhilarating activities and competitions open to its employees, clients, and the public.

Kicking off the anniversary week is the virtual launch of ALAT Alumni, a platform for former Knights to rekindle relationships and foster a sense of community that the bank can leverage. In addition, the bank will release a cascade of ALAT balloons into the sky, and participants can take snapshots of the balloons and share them on social media with hashtags like #ALATAt6, #WemaAt78, and #SpotALA- TInTheAir to stand a chance of winning fantastic prizes.

The highlight of the celebration is the “Sounds of ALAT” competition, which seeks to uncover talented musicians in the entertainment industry and provide them with a platform to showcase their creativity. The victorious entry will become ALAT’s official theme song, and the winners will receive cash rewards of up to five million Naira.

Furthermore, the bank is organizing a balloon hunt for its customers, challenging them to locate balloons spelling out “Wema” and “ALAT” in different locations and post photos on social media using a specific hashtag to stand a chance of winning more prizes.

The festivities will also encompass the launch of the upgraded ALAT for business, the digital bank application for A fully revamped ALAT for Business platform to revolutionize the way business owners manage their business transactions.

Mabel Adeteye, Head of Brand and Marketing Communication Department, expressed her delight about the upcoming anniversary and its events. She added that the bank would dedicate the week to digital services, giving customers the opportunity to experience the convenience of ALAT’s digital banking solutions.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our anniversary with our staff, clients, and the general public. We believe that these events and competitions will provide everyone with an opportunity to participate in the celebration and enjoy ALAT’s innovative banking solutions,” she said.