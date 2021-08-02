Business

Wema Bank names directors

Wema Bank Plc has appointed Prince Olusegun Adesegun and Mr. Adeyemi Adefarakan as nonexecutive directors.

 

According to a notification signed by the bank’s Company Secretary, Johnson Lebile, to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX), esteemed shareholders and other stakeholders both appointments had been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

 

Adesegun, who obtained a masters degree in industrial psychology from University of Ibadan is  career counsellor and consultant for high quality investment decisions.

 

He has technical expertise in marketing, administration, supply chain logistics solutions and management, both at the public and private sectors.

 

He was a two-time commissioner for Works and Housing in Ogun State and later served as the Deputy Governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2015.

 

Also, Adefarakan is a seasoned  executive with strong global investment banking, portfolio risk, asset and financial management exposure.

 

He obtained a degree in economics and accountancy from the prestigious City University, London and a master degree in International Securities, Investment & Banking from the acclaimed ICMA Centre at the University of Reading, U.K.

Currently, he serves as the group chief financial officer and an executive director on the board of CBSL (Continental Broadcasting Service Limited).

 

Adefarakan has worked with some of London’s financial powerhouses such as State Street Global Markets, DRW Investments, JP Morgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and HSBC Global Asset Management.

