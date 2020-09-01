News

Wema Bank partners AIICO on healthcare

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Wema Bank Plc, through its women proposition, SARA by Wema, has partnered AIICO Insurance Plc and AIICO Multishield HMO to provide better healthcare services for its women.

 

In line with the SARA by Wema initiative, the partnership seeks to enhance the lifestyle and general well-being of women within the community.

 

In addition to the HMO plan that has been specifically tailored to meet the health care needs of women, the partnership also features a hospital cash plan that enables women who have been hospitalised for a minimum of three days receive cash of N10,000 per hospitalisation for up to five times a year.

 

This is to serve as compensation for income loss experienced during hospitalisation In a statement made during the scheme’s virtual launch, Dotun Ifebogun, Divisional Head, Retail Business, Wema Bank, said: “With the AIICO scheme, we will cover a series of healthcare services including obstetrics, gynecology and neonatal/ pediatric services. This covering is available to all our new and existing female customers.”

 

Also, Mr. Olusola Ajayi, Executive Director, Retail Business Group of AIICO Insurance Plc, said: “Women constitute a huge underserved segment of our society on insurance.

 

Besides low awareness, cost and access are other challenges we have identified as reasons for their low insurance uptake. “These are the things we seek to address with this strategic partnership with Wema Bank.

 

We aim to reach more women with our low-cost and value-based hospital cash offering. “We are also extending this value by offering a tailor-made health insurance, specifically for the needs of women” added,

 

Dr. Leke Oshunniyi, Managing Director, AIICO Multishield Limited, an HMO subsidiary of AIICO Insurance Plc. Ifebogun also added that “Wema Bank, through the SARA community is committed to ensuring that Nigerian women across all socioeconomic classes, including entrepreneurs, workers and stay-at-home mothers are afforded adequate provisions for healthy living.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NDDC contract: Anyanwu threatens to sue Akpabio

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who represented Imo East Senatorial Dis-trict in the Eight Senate, has threatened to drag the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to court for alleging that he benefited from the NDDC contract award.   Anyanwu made the threat yesterday in Abuja, while briefing journalists on the allegation by Akpabio that he […]
News

Zamfara SSG debunks reports on use of Islamic calendar

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

Secretary to Zamfara State Government (SSG), Bello Bala Maru, has debunked online media reports credited to him that Governor Bello Matawalle has directed the immediate use of Islamic calendar in all schools in the state. A statement by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Malam Idris Salisu, said the attention of the SSG had been […]
News

LG poll: Akeredolu declares today work-free day

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared today as a work-free day for residents of the state to enable them prepare for council election coming up tomorrow. Akeredolu gave the directive yesterday as part of measures for the electorate to have adequate time to prepare for the local government election scheduled for Saturday. In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: