Wema Bank partners AIICO on healthcare

Wema Bank Plc, through its women proposition, SARA by Wema, has partnered AIICO Insurance Plc and AIICO Multishield HMO to provide better healthcare services for its women.

In line with the SARA by Wema initiative, the partnership seeks to enhance the lifestyle and general well-being of women within the community.

In addition to the HMO plan that has been specifically tailored to meet the health care needs of women, the partnership also features a hospital cash plan that enables women who have been hospitalised for a minimum of three days receive cash of N10,000 per hospitalisation for up to five times a year.

This is to serve as compensation for income loss experienced during hospitalisation In a statement made during the scheme’s virtual launch, Dotun Ifebogun, Divisional Head, Retail Business, Wema Bank, said: “With the AIICO scheme, we will cover a series of healthcare services including obstetrics, gynecology and neonatal/ pediatric services. This covering is available to all our new and existing female customers.”

Also, Mr. Olusola Ajayi, Executive Director, Retail Business Group of AIICO Insurance Plc, said: “Women constitute a huge underserved segment of our society on insurance.

Besides low awareness, cost and access are other challenges we have identified as reasons for their low insurance uptake. “These are the things we seek to address with this strategic partnership with Wema Bank.

We aim to reach more women with our low-cost and value-based hospital cash offering. “We are also extending this value by offering a tailor-made health insurance, specifically for the needs of women” added,

Dr. Leke Oshunniyi, Managing Director, AIICO Multishield Limited, an HMO subsidiary of AIICO Insurance Plc. Ifebogun also added that “Wema Bank, through the SARA community is committed to ensuring that Nigerian women across all socioeconomic classes, including entrepreneurs, workers and stay-at-home mothers are afforded adequate provisions for healthy living.

Like this: Like Loading...