Wema Bank partners Shecan Nigeria to empower women

Wema Bank Plc has announced that it is partnering with SheCan Nigeria to organise a workshop with a goal to help women realise their potentials and develop capabilities to achieve success in society. SheCan Nigeria is a movement for today’s woman to realise her potential and develop her capabilities to achieve success through collaboration and empowerment and to become active players and contributors in our world.

The partnership between Wema Bank Plc and SheCan Nigeria in previous times has produced pieces of training and workshops where women have received support and mentorship in various areas from tech, crafts, education, etc. In a statement, the bank said that one goal of the conference was to reinforce the fundamental change that women can do more even in the face of the global economic meltdown and as the world recovers from COVID-19. According to Funmilayo Falola, Head, Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, “this year, the conference will address the changing needs and growing demands of today’s world.

