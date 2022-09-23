Wema Bank partners SheCan to empower Nigerian women

Wema Bank has reiterated its belief in the potential of Nigerian women, saying that is why it partnered SheCan Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, to hold the fourth series of the annual skills acquisition training conference themed ‘SheCan Do More 4.0.’

The bank made this position known as contained in a statement made available to New Telegraph. Funmilayo Falola, Head, Marketing Communications and Investor Relations of Wema Bank, stated that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country could become better if there was a structure in place to empower more women to do more than they are presently doing. “At Wema Bank, we believe that Nigerian women are as naturally endowed and can do much more if given the right support and opportunities.

Therefore, we constantly seek to support and empower women so they can optimally contribute to their families, and the economy,” stated Falola. The statement also contained that Falola quoted a report by McKinsey that shows that Nigeria’s GDP could grow by 23 per cent or $229 billion by 2025 if women took part as much as men in the economy, explaining that its partnership with SheCan Nigeria aims at improving the lives of girls and women, by organizing skills acquisition training and workshops. She informed that this year’s skill acquisition programme, held September 5 to 9, trained over 2,000 women in various skills including photography, 3D graphics design, mural painting, culinary class, ankara/leather works, craft (fascinator) and digital marketing.

