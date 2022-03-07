Wema Bank: PoS deployment accelerates financial inclusion

Business

The creation of the agent banking system by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the subsequent roll-out and deployment of the Point of Sale (PoS) terminals by banks and other operators of mobile money, have been described as a policy masterstroke in boosting and expanding financial inclusion drive in the country. This is the view of two senior officers of Wema Bank Plc, Damola Bolodeoku, Head, E-Business, and Adekunle Alarapon, Head Retail Segments, respectively. Both men spoke on an NTA Network programme, “Weekend Deal” which x-rayed the benefits and challenges of the deployment of PoS in the country. Specifically, Bolodeoku said the PoS business has witnessed 86% growth in the last two years and has helped to bring a large segment of Nigeria’s informal and unbanked population into the formal financial system. According to him, financial service delivery has become easier, especially in the rural areas where physical banks are not present, through the massive deployment of PoS terminals. On dispute resolution protocols arising from dispense error and fraud, Bolodeoku advised POS customers to lodge complaints with their banks immediately for proper investigation to be conducted and the disputes resolved. On the monitoring and supervisory framework developed by banks to monitor the operations of POS, Bolodeoku explained that direct bank agents appointed by the banks are monitored through due diligence and Know-Your- Customer exercise. “The banks that appointed them in case of fraudulent reports against them can sanction such agents,” he buttressed.

 

