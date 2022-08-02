Business

Wema Bank posts N39.82bn gross earnings in H2 ’22

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wema Bank Plc has recorded an increase of 50 per cent in its gross earnings from the N39.82 billion it recorded in H1 of 2021 to N59.59 billion. This information is contained in the Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2022.

 

According to the report, the bank also grew its interest income by 55 per cent year-on-year, from the N32.19 billion recorded at this period last year to N49.75 billion. The bank’s Non-Interest Income went up from N7.64 billion in the period ended June 30, 2021 to N9.85 billion, an increase of 29 per cent.

 

Similarly, Wema Bank recorded a 43 per cent increase in profit before tax (PBT) from N4.30 billion over the same period last year to N6.13 billion for the period under review.

The bank’s profit after tax (PAT) also increased from N3.72 billion in H1 2021 to N5.30 billion reflecting a raise of 42 per cent. The bank also grew its deposit by 13 per cent from N968.17 billion reported in FY 2021 to N1.09 trillion in the H1 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Food: Fears over increase in N1.3trn import bill heighten

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s announcement that in the first six months of the year, the total value of trade in agricultural goods stood at N1.5 trillion, with imports accounting for N1.3 trillion alone, and a trade deficit of N1.07 trillion, agric stakeholders have predicted that on-going insecurity and other challenges in the […]
Business

FBNInsurance pays N16.1bn claims

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

One of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies and the one adjudged most profitable life insurance company in Nigeria paid N16.1 billion claims to its customers during the 2021 financial year.   While speaking on the company’s claims profile, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FBNInsurance Limited, Val Ojumah, disclosed that the company’s commitment to satisfying her clients […]
Business

Stakeholders laud N89.9bn remittance, 20% reduction in expenditure

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Stakeholders have said that the reduction in operating expenses and N89.9 billion remittance by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) into government coffers is a good development from the port sector. The Authority had said that it was able to achieve the amount following the reduction in its operating expenses by 20 per cent and 120 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica