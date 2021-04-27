Business

Wema Bank proposes dividend, grows balance sheet to N1trn

Wema Bank Plc has announced its audited results for the year ended December 31, 2020, saying that the bank weathered the disruptions of the 2020 financial year through a sharp focus on safe lending, keeping non-performing loans low and driving transaction income.

 

Chief Finance Officer of the bank, Tunde Mabawonku, who gave updates on the results, said the bank remained resilient and has continued to grow its business in an efficient manner as it persists in adapting strategy to yield strong financial results despite the adverse economic situation.

 

According to the results, the bank recorded a year-on-year doubledigit growth of 39.42 per cent in Customer Deposit (FY 2020; N804.87 billion, FY 2019; N577.28 billion). The results also show that net loans closed at N360.08 billion, a growth of 24.49 per cent (FY 2019; N289.24 billion), as the bank continues to support its customers across multiple sectors of the economy. Non- Performing Loans (NPL) was pushed down to 4.70 per cent y/y from 7.38 per cent in FY ‘19.

 

The bank closed with total assets and contingents of over N1 trillion naira. The bank has proposed a dividend of 4kobo per share in FY ‘20 (FY 2019: 4kobo). This will be the third straight year that the bank has paid dividends.

 

Mabawonku said: “We have a clear strategy of becoming the “Most Dominant Digital Bank in Nigeria” by 2023. We have positioned ALAT as the go-to platform by both increasing customer acquisition and working with eco-system partners on payments and settlements

