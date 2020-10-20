Business

Wema Bank reaffirms commitment to career growth

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Amidst the harsh realities brought by the pandemic, Wema Bank, last week, announced that it had promoted 214 staff members. The promotion is part of the bank’s custom to reward good performance. The promotion, which comes with a salary increment, cuts across several departments and grades, including senior, middle and junior staff. Chief Human Resources Officer, Wema Bank, Ololade Ogungbenro, said that the promotion was part of the bank’s intent to maintain a vibrant workforce by rewarding the effort of staff members.

“2020 has been a difficult year for all us but as a bank, we have had to depend on the commitment, innovative efforts, passion and dedication of our staff to ensure we continue to deliver refreshing digital solutions to our teeming customers.

“Wema Bank is known for maintaining a motivated workforce with high standards of professionalism, innovation and excellence. Despite the current challenges of the Nigerian business terrain, the recent promotion is our way to reassure staff of the bank’s commitment to maintaining overall workforce motivation and support their career growth. “While it may be practically impossible to promote everyone, measures have been taken to ensure the career growth of all staff through special courses, training and other strategic partnerships.

“We have rebuilt our training school, the Purple Academy, which serves as a pathway for new staff to join the bank as well as a learning centre for staff members to increase individual and organisational productivity. We have also partnered with Coursera, one of the largest online courses and training platform in the world, to deliver free courses to staff to enable an increase in capacity, modern-day work practices and knowledge across several areas,” she explained.

Wema Bank had said that number of schemes it recently embarked on was aimed at addressing the demands of its different customer base in these peculiar times. The bank recently announced the opening of a new branch in Oregun, Lagos as it continues its strategic expansion to meet the demands of customers. The bank, in a statement, disclosed that the new branch, which is located would strengthen its business in the state in line with its growth path.

