Wema Bank reiterates commitment to customer data confidentiality

Wema Bank has assured its customers that it takes issues around data integrity and breaches seriously. In a press release issued yesterday, the lender said that it was currently investigating recent reports of the public receiving text messages with account numbers. The statement said: “Recently, we embarked on a massive activation campaign in the month and wish to state that all accounts opened are valid and fit for use.

We would like to reassure our customers that we keep all customer data confidential. Do note, however, that no account can be activated except by the owner of the account, when the person downloads the app and proceeds with account confirmation. “Again, we implore everyone to keep their personal details safe as scammers are on the prowl and would use all opportunities to defraud customers.

Where you think your data may have been compromised, please change all your passwords and PINs immediately. “We want to assure all our customers that your financial transactions remain safe and secure with Wema Bank. We appreciate all our customers for choosing to bank with us and urge them to refer our simple, convenient, and reliable digital banking services via ALAT to their friends and family.”

