Wema Bank rewards customers in '5 for 5' promo

Wema Bank has commenced its newly launched reward scheme, 5 for 5, in which customers stand an excellent chance to win amazing prizes over the next nine months, the lender announced yesterday. According to a press release, beginning from July 1, the bank will be rewarding its customers with cash prizes to appreciate them for their unwavering loyalty and patronage.

The reward scheme, which will run for a record nine months, will see some customers move up the social status ladder as millionaires emerge in the promo draws that will cover many customers in different locations in the country. Specifically, N31.5 million would be given away to customers in nine months by the bank marking its 76th anniversary this year. There is a monthly grand prize of N1,000,000 for one customer, N100,000 for 20 customers and N10,000 consolation prizes for 50 customers monthly.

This gives a total of 71 people getting rewarded each month. Explaining the participation process, Retail Divisional Head, Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun, disclosed that it is open to new and existing customers. “All they need to do to win is fund their accounts with at least N5,000 and carry out a minimum of five transactions on either ALAT, USSD or with their cards, monthly and maintain a minimum account balance of N10,000 at the end of the month,” Ifebogun said. He further noted that the unique thing about the 5 for 5 Promo is the equal chance it gives everyone to participate.

“It is open to new and existing customers and those who reactivate their accounts. To meet those needs, banks need to make customer experience the starting point for process design hence our desire to reward as they transact.” According to him, 5 for 5 Promo is another way of putting a smile on the faces of its customers and changing their lives for good. Ifebogun stated: “5 for 5 is unique because our customers nationwide have the chance to become millionaires every month after electronic draws. We are known for going the extra mile to give our customers the best, and this is just one of our numerous ways of appreciating them.”

