Business

Wema Bank school trains 156 SMEs’ operators in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) owners and other participants at the just-concluded Wema Bank’s SME Business School, held in Port Harcourt, have lauded the bank for the capacity development initiative.

 

According to a press release, a total of 156 participants comprising SME customers and non-customers of the bank attended the 4th edition of the Wema Bank SME Business School, which was designed to impart business management skills and first-rate entrepreneurial knowledge to SMEs operating in the South-South region of the country.

 

The Wema Bank SME Business School was launched in Lagos in 2021 to boost the capacity and skills of SMEs and help them to achieve their objectives.

The second edition took place virtually, while the third edition happened in Abuja. The fourth edition which recently held in the South-South geopolitical zone of the country, has further helped to equip SMEs in various parts of the region with the requisite business management knowledge and skills to effectively run their enterprises and respond to the ever-evolving challenges of today’s business world.

A participant, Uche Onochie, commended Wema Bank for the knowledge-laden program, which she said had broadened her perspective on SME management. “Wema Bank is trying for me; they have made me what I am today. They are the reason why my business is where it is today,” she said. Another participant and SME owner, Udoh Mfon Peter, expressed gratitude to the bank for the highly impactful program.

He added that it was one of the most beneficial things that happened to him. “It was a real MBA, a live MBA program,” he said. For Dr. Mercy Abu, the programme was packed full of the requisite ingredients for business success. “I thought I knew a lot before this program, but I can tell you I have more knowledge after this,” she said. The just concluded SME Business School had a robust curriculum that spoke directly to the issues that have held SMEs in the country back.

The faculty also comprised of experienced and highly knowledgeable subject matter experts across various aspects of business management. Among the topics covered were a Macroeconomic Review of Nigeria; Business Strategy and Innovation by Reap and Arcenciel; Sales and Marketing by Matt Anthony Consulting; Financial Management and Taxation by Deloitte; Personal Branding by Nexford University; and Business Risk and Reputation Management by Parminder Vir. Arthur Nkemeh and Oluwaferanmi Owolabi of Wema Bank PLC also made presentations on Financial Literacy and Customer Experience Management respectively.

After the programme , Arthur Nkemeh, Head of SME Banking at Wema Bank Plc, expressed his appreciation, saying “we appreciate our partners and facilitators for the programme. Most importantly, I would also like to thank the participants who took time off their busy schedules to be with us in the programme.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lawyer lauds NBA for training members as mediation advocates

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Convener, Standing Conference of Mediation Advocates (SCMA) in Nigeria, Mr Valentino Buoro, has applauded the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) for collaborating with SCMA to ensure lawyers are trained as mediation advocates. Buoro, who is also a Lagosbased lawyer, made the commendation during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. “Since […]
Business

PTAD pays N6.2bn pension

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it paid N6.2 billion as pension arrears to 16,210 pensioners. The clearance, it said in a statement, preceded an expanded re-validation and re-computation exercise undertaken by it with a to clearing all pension arrears and resolve all complaints of short payments and outstanding gratuities for civil service pensioners […]
Business

Custodian Investment gets shareholders’ nod to raise $15m

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders of Custodian Investment Plc have authorised the board of directors of the company to raise the naira equivalent of up to $15 million as additional capital through a convertible loan instrument. The shareholders gave the approval at the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the group held in Lagos on Thursday. They also authorised […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica