Wema Bank seeks more support for Fintech industry

Wema Bank Plc has called for more support for Fintech companies so Nigeria, like her peers, could optimally benefit from the possibilities that the Fintech industry offers. The bank made this call at The Fintech Summit (TFS) 2022 by Techpoint, which recently held in Lagos.

Speaking at the summit, Olamide Jolaoso, the bank’s Head of Data and Analytics, said that the country needed many Fintech companies to come on board to meet the wide spectrum of Nigerians’ Fintech needs.

“Some people are of the view that there are already too many Fintech companies, especially start-ups in Nigeria, but I do not agree with them. We have a population of over 200 million people with varying financial needs and appetites that are yet to be satisfied by the existing Fintech service providers.

“We need more Fintech companies that solve many specific problems and not just a group of Fintech companies who are doing the same few things as we currently have.” He mentioned that Wema Bank had established itself as a dominant player in the Fintech space through the creation of ALAT, which has provided a platform for other Fintech companies to operate.

“Wema Bank created ALAT, the first fully digital bank in Nigeria, and on whose platform many Fintech companies run their operations. As an important player in that ecosystem, we see the need to grow the industry and create more opportunities for the upcoming players,” he said.

He said that ALAT By Wema, a branchless and paperless bank, was created to drive transformation and redefine experiential banking in Nigeria’s banking sector. According to him, “the platform has eliminated the stress of having to walk into a branch that prospective customers face anytime they want to open an account.

ALAT by Wema offers them a seamless sign-up process using a mobile phone, PC or tablet

 

