Wema Bank set to mobilise SMEs for ACFTA

Wema Bank is set to hold a webinar designed to provide SMEs with all the information they require to leverage this great opportunity for expansion and growth. The webinar tagged, “African Continental Free Trade Area; Unlocking the Benefits to SMEs,” will feature thought leaders and industry experts including Mr. Francis Anatogu, Executive Secretary, National Action Committee on AFCTA & Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Sector, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy Partner & West Africa Tax Leader, PwC; and Mr. Adeola Ajai, Head Correspondent Banking, Wema Bank.

The bank in a statement noted that with the African Continental Free Trade Area now in force, the opportunities for SMEs to expand and grow are boundless. Information is key to unlocking all the benefits inherent in this agreement to Nigeria businesses.

Attendees, according to the bank, will get clarity on the scope of the African free trade agreement, how they can benefit from this agreement, modalities set out by government for businesses seeking to trade under this agreement as well as the support mechanism put together by Wema Bank to facilitate intra-Africa trade. While the webinar targets Nigeria businesses, it is open to all members of the public who may be interested in learning about the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

The webinar, which is free for attendees, will hold virtually on Zoom platform 10am, Friday, January 29, 2021. Wema Bank recently ranked top in two recent independent surveys on the banking industry. In its 2020 Digital Channel scorecard, KPMG Nigeria named the bank as a leader in payments and transactions for digital banking.

