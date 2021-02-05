News

Wema Bank Set To Reward Customers With 945’ promo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

One of Nigeria’s most innovative and digitally led financial institutions, Wema Bank, has set out to make this season of love as eventful as possible for customers with its ‘14 Days of Love with 945’ promo.

The two-week-long promo will see the bank giveaway goody bags, airtime and even data bonuses to bring the spirit of love, good cheer and fun to all this season.

The social media campaign (hyperlink: http://bit.ly/WemaALATsocial), slated for February 5 – 18, 2021, aims to encourage new and existing customers to transact and pay bills with the *945# codes for a chance to win prizes.

The promo will test customers’ knowledge of the different *945# USSD codes, wit and creativity in developing loved-themed messages and videos around the codes, among other activities.

Speaking on the campaign, Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola, said: “The *945# string codes represent the ease and simplicity of banking that we offer our customers. Plugging into this festivity of love, we intend to remind our Wema Bank family that not only do we care for their ease of banking, but their general welfare and happiness is a concern of ours, hence the gift and goodies attached to this campaign.”

Even as customers go about transacting with the *945# codes this season, hoping to claim one prize or the other, the Bank encourages them to maintain COVID-19 safety guidelines and show love, not just to family and friends but to themselves as well.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Africa secures 400m more COVID-19 vaccine doses

Posted on Author Reporter

  The African Union (AU) has secured another 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a regional health leader said on Thursday, in a push to immunize 60% of the continent’s population over three years. As richer nations race ahead with mass immunisation campaigns, Africa is scrambling to obtain supplies for its 1.3 billion […]
News Top Stories

FG recovers $62.5bn arrears from oil firms

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

The Federal Government, yesterday, said it has recovered $62.5 billion arrears from oil companies as part of government Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). It also stated that several billions of naira looted by individuals had been recovered and returned to the nation’s treasury.   The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami […]
News

Vaccine alone cannot defeat Coronavirus, UN chief warns

Posted on Author Reporter

  UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that vaccines alone cannot defeat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Guterres gave the warning at a news conference in New York on Wednesday ahead of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week starting on Monday. “Many pin their hopes on a vaccine, but let’s be clear – there is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica