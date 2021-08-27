Business

Wema Bank, SheCan Nigeria empower 1,000 women

Posted on

Wema Bank Plc has again partnered with SheCan Nigeria on a skills acquisition programme at Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, to help women realise their personal and business potentials, according to a statement issued by the lender. It stated that the skills acquisition programme, which kicked off on August 18, 2021, came immediately after the SheCan Conference 2021 at Muson Centre Lagos and saw over 1,000 women benefitting from vocational training exercises designed to equip them with basic skills that could help boost their financial status.

The statement also said that the training included general classes on Business Empowerment, Digital Marketing, Advantages of Effective Marketing, Networking and Product Promotion, to mention a few. Commenting on the programme, Head of Gender Banking at Wema Bank, Abiola Nejo, said: “A major takeout from the program was to help every woman realise that she can do more irrespective of her background, gender, education, and career.” She added: “Wema Bank will continually partner with women-focused initiatives like SheCan Nigeria to empower adolescent girls and women through strategic training, mentoring, counselling, skill acquisition and community empowerment programmes.”

Our Reporters

