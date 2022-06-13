Wema Bank, Shecan Nigeria promote women empowerment

Wema Bank Plc has announced that as part of its commitment to women empowerment, it will be partnering with Shecan Nigeria to organise a conference to help Nigerian women realise their potentials and develop their capabilities.

Specifically, the partnership entails helping women and young female entrepreneurs attain their personal and business potential through mentoring and skill acquisition programmes needed to improve their financial status.

Shecan Nigeria is a movement designed to drive a change in culture and perception of today’s woman, with its goal being to empower adolescent girls and women through strategic training, mentoring, counselling, vocational skill acquisition and community empowerment Initiatives; and grooming them to become change agents in their various communities and Industries

Speaking at a press conference to announce the partnership, Wema Bank Plc’s Head of Marketing Communications and Investors’ Relations, Mrs. Funmilayo Falola, said Wema Bank was committed to the transformative ideals of women empowerment as a means of eradicating poverty from the society.

According to her, empowered women are good managers of resources, good business managers and great contributors to the household economy.

Falola said that the bank would continue to champion plausible causes that improve the socio-economic conditions of women in the country through empowerment, mentoring, skill acquisition and other impactful schemes.

The Convener, Shecan Conference, Ezinne Ezeani, thanked the bank for the high impact partnership, noting that many women had benefitted from the partnership.

According to her, “she can do more” is one core message they preach to the woman whom, as a result of herself/cultural values, psychological belief that gender limit her possibilities in life that men are better fit for some roles in the corporate and business world.

