Business

Wema Bank, Shecan Nigeria promote women empowerment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wema Bank Plc has announced that as part of its commitment to women empowerment, it will be partnering with Shecan Nigeria to organise a conference to help Nigerian women realise their potentials and develop their capabilities.

 

Specifically, the partnership entails helping women and young female entrepreneurs attain their personal and business potential through mentoring and skill acquisition programmes needed to improve their financial status.

Shecan Nigeria is a movement designed to drive a change in culture and perception of today’s woman, with its goal being to empower adolescent girls and women through strategic training, mentoring, counselling, vocational skill acquisition and community empowerment Initiatives; and grooming them to become change agents in their various communities and Industries

 

Speaking at a press conference to announce the partnership, Wema Bank Plc’s Head of Marketing Communications and Investors’ Relations, Mrs. Funmilayo Falola, said Wema Bank was committed to the transformative ideals of women empowerment as a means of eradicating poverty from the society.

 

According to her, empowered women are good managers of resources, good business managers and great contributors to the household economy.

Falola said that the bank would continue to champion plausible causes that improve the socio-economic conditions of women in the country through empowerment, mentoring, skill acquisition and other impactful schemes.

The Convener, Shecan Conference, Ezinne Ezeani, thanked the bank for the high impact partnership, noting that many women had benefitted from the partnership.

 

According to her, “she can do more” is one core message they preach to the woman whom, as a result of herself/cultural values, psychological belief that gender limit her possibilities in life that men are better fit for some roles in the corporate and business world.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Liner slams new surcharge on dangerous goods

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

A liner, CMA CGM, has imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods being imported to Lagos, Tincan Can Island ports and other ports in West Africa. Dangerous goods are substances and articles that have explosive, flammable, toxic, infectious or corrosive properties.   The shipping line said in a statement that the goods were risks to […]
Business

Farmers proffer way to sustainable food solution

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Addressing the peculiarities of Nigeria and Africa at large is necessary in order to proffer a sustainable and veritable food system solution beyond mere dialogue, the Association of Nigeria Farmers (AFAN) has emphasised. The association said the challenges of COVID-19, insecurity, inadequate adoption of technology, very low fertiliser penetration, unavailability of ready to use locally […]
Business

NAHCO Aviance hires director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance) has appointed Prof. Enyinna Okpara as a non-executive director.   The Company Secretary, Mr Bello Abdullahi of Dikko & Mahmoud Solicitors, said in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) that Okpara’s appointment came after ratification at the firm’s 40th Annual General Meeting held on July 30. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica