Wema Bank strengthens live theatre with sponsorship of Baba Kekere

Wema Bank has reaffirmed the power of the arts with its sponsorship of yet another Nigerian stage play, Baba Kekere: A Road Less Travelled. The play chronicles the life and legacies of the late Chief Lateef Kayode Jakande, popularly known as LKJ and Baba Kekere. He was a veteran journalist and former governor of Lagos State between 1979 and 1983. Written and directed by Makinde Adeniran, and produced by Duke of Shomolu Productions, the play seeks to project the contributions of Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos State and a fine administrator with an unmatched leadership style. His contributions and values continue to be remembered in Lagos State and across Nigeria.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Head, Brand Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, Wema Bank, Funmi Falola, said the bank was happy to be associated with the Baba Kekere project, adding that the support reaffirms bank’s commitment to promoting Nigeria’s culture and the creative arts. Falola Jakande described Jakande as a quintessential administrator worth emulating as a model by this generation and coming generations of leaders. “Wema Bank is doing this because we recognize the legacies of visionary leadership and excellence of the former governor of Lagos State.

We share in the values he left behind, namely honesty and performance,” Falola said. She added: “It is the bank’s contributions to entrench a sustainable collaboration, encourage human capacity development, create employment opportunities, strengthen the arts industry, and promote live theatre. So, I urge everyone to come out en masse on the journey to re-live the memories of our heroes’ past as their good deeds shape our future.” Wema Bank has consistently redefined cross-industry collaborations by supporting stage plays including Awo and Aremu, about the lives of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, in 2021.

In 2017 and 2018, it supported the premiere of Hakkunde, Smurfs: The Lost Village, and Isale Eko. Baba Kekere in 2022 is another in the line of many to come. The stage production of Baba Kekere opened yesterday, with a another performance scheduled for today at the AGIP Memorial Hall, Muson, Onikan, Lagos, by 3pm and 6pm respectively; and on May 2 at the Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island, by 6pm respectively.

