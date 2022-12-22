Wema Bank supports Nigeria’s SMEs with N1bn loans for renewable energy

Wema Bank Plc has said that it is making loans available for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that desire to purchase clean and renewable energy solutions like solar panels, inverters, and batteries. In a press release, the lender said the loans will be availed in partnership with reputable renewable energy companies and service providers in Nigeria, adding that the partners shall offer after sales services and warranty of up to 2 years on the renewable energy products, with an average product lifespan of 10 years.

Many businesses in the country, including SMEs, depend on fossil fuel for power to run their operations amidst poor power supply and the incessant collapse of the national grid. Consequently, the spike in the prices of fossil fuel products has hit many businesses hard.

To overcome the effects of their rising operating costs, several businesses have resorted to passing on the cost to the consumers, leading to a ripple effect on the economy. Commenting on the initiative, the Divisional Head, Retail Business, Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Dotun Ifebogun, stated that the renewable-energy-focused loans will provide succor to SMEs across the country by cushioning the effect of the high cost of energy on their businesses. According to him, “we need to provide financial support to SMEs to encourage their roles as the engine rooms of the economy, by creating alternative power options at affordable rates and educating them on the benefits of alternative power in solar energy, to the environment.

“Therefore, beyond alleviating the effects of rising energy costs, this initiative also feeds into Wema Bank’s strategic thrust of spearheading energy transition in Nigeria and helping businesses in the country to go green. “Amidst the devastating environmental havoc caused by fossil fuels around the world, the need for clean energy alternatives cannot be overemphasised. The widespread use of petrol and diesel generators by businesses and households in the country releases tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and causes environmental pollution.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...