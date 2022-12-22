Business

Wema Bank supports Nigeria’s SMEs with N1bn loans for renewable energy

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wema Bank Plc has said that it is making loans available for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that desire to purchase clean and renewable energy solutions like solar panels, inverters, and batteries. In a press release, the lender said the loans will be availed in partnership with reputable renewable energy companies and service providers in Nigeria, adding that the partners shall offer after sales services and warranty of up to 2 years on the renewable energy products, with an average product lifespan of 10 years.

Many businesses in the country, including SMEs, depend on fossil fuel for power to run their operations amidst poor power supply and the incessant collapse of the national grid. Consequently, the spike in the prices of fossil fuel products has hit many businesses hard.

To overcome the effects of their rising operating costs, several businesses have resorted to passing on the cost to the consumers, leading to a ripple effect on the economy. Commenting on the initiative, the Divisional Head, Retail Business, Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Dotun Ifebogun, stated that the renewable-energy-focused loans will provide succor to SMEs across the country by cushioning the effect of the high cost of energy on their businesses. According to him, “we need to provide financial support to SMEs to encourage their roles as the engine rooms of the economy, by creating alternative power options at affordable rates and educating them on the benefits of alternative power in solar energy, to the environment.

“Therefore, beyond alleviating the effects of rising energy costs, this initiative also feeds into Wema Bank’s strategic thrust of spearheading energy transition in Nigeria and helping businesses in the country to go green. “Amidst the devastating environmental havoc caused by fossil fuels around the world, the need for clean energy alternatives cannot be overemphasised. The widespread use of petrol and diesel generators by businesses and households in the country releases tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and causes environmental pollution.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CIIN moves to boost marine underwriting

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) is set to align with other arms of the industry to attract professionals to tackle the dearth of competent marine underwriters.   The President of CIIN, Oyegunle Muftau, who disclosed this in an interview, noted that the various arms need to work together to make sure they sell […]
Business

WEF to proceed with Singapore meeting despite COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Economic Forum (WEF) plans to go ahead with its annual meeting in Singapore this Augustdespiteajump incoronavirus cases that prompted the Asian city-state to reimpose restrictions and tighten border controls, Bloomberg reported yesterday. “The meeting will proceed with the close cooperation of the Singaporean authorities, who are leading concerning the health and safety measures,” […]
Business

Group Life: Compounding agony for next of kin

Posted on Author SUNDAY OJEME reports

When employers dance on deceased workers’ graves   Most Nigerian workers have been known to withstand the poorest working conditions in their work environment. Based on the need to have something doing in order to sustain the family, some have had to go through very gruesome experience to remain in their jobs amid meagre payment. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica