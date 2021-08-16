Wema Bank supports stage plays on Awolowo, Obasanjo

Wema Bank Plc has announced that it is partnering with theatre practitioners to produce stage plays on the lives of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The stage plays titled “Awo” and “Aremu,” produced by The Duke of Shomolu with the support of the bank will help people, especially the younger generation, understand the history and core values of the country, whilst enjoying learning about history and culture. In a statement, the bank anchored its support for the stage plays on the need to build a bridge between its cultural heritage and present-day Nigeria.

It said Nigeria’s history was incomplete without the mention of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a former Premier of Western Nigeria, and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who, through their selfless acts, have written their names in the sands of time.

The bank said its support for the arts, creativity, innovation and entertainment was good for Nigerians as it will expand avenues for relaxation and escape from the hard issues that affect them.

The bank’s support will also help to educate the younger generation and help them understand the history and core values of their country.

