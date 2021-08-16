Business

Wema Bank supports stage plays on Awolowo, Obasanjo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wema Bank Plc has announced that it is partnering with theatre practitioners to produce stage plays on the lives of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The stage plays titled “Awo” and “Aremu,” produced by The Duke of Shomolu with the support of the bank will help people, especially the younger generation, understand the history and core values of the country, whilst enjoying learning about history and culture. In a statement, the bank anchored its support for the stage plays on the need to build a bridge between its cultural heritage and present-day Nigeria.

 

It said Nigeria’s history was incomplete without the mention of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a former Premier of Western Nigeria, and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who, through their selfless acts, have written their names in the sands of time.

 

The bank said its support for the arts, creativity, innovation and entertainment was good for Nigerians as it will expand avenues for relaxation and escape from the hard issues that affect them.

 

The bank’s support will also help to educate the younger generation and help them understand the history and core values of their country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria exports N101.2bn natural gas

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Some liquefied natural gas valued at N101.2bilion ($225million) has left Onne Port within the last one month to various destinations in Asia, Europe and the United States. Despite the fall in price of gas in the global market, the country has already exported 11 billion cubic meter of the natural gas between January and May, […]
Business

Naira stable as CBN resumes forex sales to BDCs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The naira closed stable against the dollar at N440/$1 on the parallel market yesterday as the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) resumed forex sales to Bureaux De Change (BDC).   However, traders said the local currency initially weakened to N445 per dollar due to delays experienced by some BDCs in accessing dollars from the apex bank. […]
Business

NSE opens week positive, gains N8bn

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market also closed last Friday green.   The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 0.6 per cent with market breathe closing positive with 17 gainers as against 16 losers.   The upswing, according to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica