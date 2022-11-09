Business

Wema Bank takes SME Business School to Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wema Bank Plc, the pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has again demonstrated its commitment towards developing the capacity of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria to scale by launching the fourth edition of its SME Business School in Port Harcourt. According to a press release, Wema Bank’s SME Business School, which was launched in Lagos in 2021, is designed to help build capacity for SMEs in the country.

The statement said that the second edition of the event took place virtually, while the third edition happened in Abuja, adding that “now making its journey to the South- South geopolitical zone of the country, the initiative has helped to equip SMEs in various parts of the country with the business management knowledge and skills required to effectively run their enterprises and respond to the ever-evolving challenges of today’s business world.”

enting on the initiative, the Divisional Head, Retail Business at Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun, said the Wema SME Business School was birthed in a bid to close the critical knowledge gap in the SME space in Nigeria, and each edition of the programme takes place in a different part of the country to ensure that SMEs all around the country participate and benefit. He disclosed that the 4th edition of the Wema SME Business School, which holds in Port Harcourt and starts on Monday, November 14, 2022, would impart contemporary business management skills and knowledge to growing businesses operating within the South- South region of the country.

“We intend to make them champions and successful enterprises, thus supporting the economic growth of the country,” he said. He also stated that the bank has collaborated with top-notch consultants from renowned organizations within and outside Nigeria, including Deloitte, Facebook (Meta), and Nexford University, to serve as facilitators on the programme and ensure that the participants get an immersive and invaluable learning experience.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

Report: Purchasing managers’ index slips to 53.6

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 53.6 in October from 53.7 in September, according to a report released by the lender. Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration. The report said that a key driver of growth during […]
Business

Borderless Trade’ author counsels SME operators

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Business Strategist and Export Trading Consultant, Olori Boye-Ajayi, has offered tips to operators in Small and Medium Enterprises space on how to grow their businesses towards becoming exporters. Boye-Ajayi, who unveiled a book, Borderless Trade, for this purpose recently in Lagos, said the book was written to prompt small businesses to wake up, think differently […]
Business

AFCAC elects Nigerian, Adeyemi, as scribe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Another Nigerian has again put the country on African aviation map as the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) has announced the election of Adefunke Adeyemi as the new Secretary General of the Commission.   The Bureau and the Secretariat of AFCAC informed AFCAC member states, international organisations, state partners, and all aviation and affiliated stakeholders […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica