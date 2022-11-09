Wema Bank takes SME Business School to Port Harcourt

Wema Bank Plc, the pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has again demonstrated its commitment towards developing the capacity of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria to scale by launching the fourth edition of its SME Business School in Port Harcourt. According to a press release, Wema Bank’s SME Business School, which was launched in Lagos in 2021, is designed to help build capacity for SMEs in the country.

The statement said that the second edition of the event took place virtually, while the third edition happened in Abuja, adding that “now making its journey to the South- South geopolitical zone of the country, the initiative has helped to equip SMEs in various parts of the country with the business management knowledge and skills required to effectively run their enterprises and respond to the ever-evolving challenges of today’s business world.”

enting on the initiative, the Divisional Head, Retail Business at Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun, said the Wema SME Business School was birthed in a bid to close the critical knowledge gap in the SME space in Nigeria, and each edition of the programme takes place in a different part of the country to ensure that SMEs all around the country participate and benefit. He disclosed that the 4th edition of the Wema SME Business School, which holds in Port Harcourt and starts on Monday, November 14, 2022, would impart contemporary business management skills and knowledge to growing businesses operating within the South- South region of the country.

“We intend to make them champions and successful enterprises, thus supporting the economic growth of the country,” he said. He also stated that the bank has collaborated with top-notch consultants from renowned organizations within and outside Nigeria, including Deloitte, Facebook (Meta), and Nexford University, to serve as facilitators on the programme and ensure that the participants get an immersive and invaluable learning experience.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...