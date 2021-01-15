Business

Wema Bank to begin Bootcamp for Hackaholics 2.0 finalists

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wema Bank Plc has shortlisted 10 finalists to take part in the Virtual Bootcamp for its Hackaholics (2.0) Accelerator Programme slated to start on January 18, 2021. The finalists, pooled from over 500 applications, were revealed during the two-day virtual pitch programme last year. The pitch programme began with an opening remark by the Managing Director, Wema Bank, Mr Ademola Adebise. He commended the startups for their efforts and willingness to contribute to the growth of Nigerian society.

He said: “We are very proud to create a platform where businesses can have access to diverse resources that can enable them to provide solutions to prevailing everyday challenges. This is born out of our aspiration to create innovative solutions that can help us as a bank, our environment and the country at large.

In its second year, we are very excited to have started an initiative focused on creating commercialization opportunities for participating businesses by leveraging top-notch resources needed to give their solutions a competitive edge in the market.” According to the bank in a statement, the first day of the pitch programme was an avenue for participating startups to prepare and get to know more about Hackaholics 2.0, the evaluation criteria, an overview of each identified industry, market demands and needs, the importance of tech in these areas, and a session for questions and answers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

ShopRite to exit Nigerian market after 15 years

Posted on Author Reporter

Giant South Africa supermarket chain, ShopRite is leaving Africa’s biggest market, Nigeria, 15 years after it opened shop in the West African country. The announcement by ShopRite came months after another South African brand, Mr Price, exited the market. International supermarkets (excluding Nigeria) contributed 11.6% to group sales and reported 1.4% decline in sales from […]
Business

Experts advise businesses on Covid-19 challenges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerians have been advised to move from the realm of denial, anger and accept the reality of the ‘new normal’ occasioned by COVID- 19 by properly articulating their goals and developing a financial plan based on available resources. This was the submission of investment and financial experts at the Ecobank Webinar on the topic: ‘Personal […]
Business

Africa Prudential reports N1.41bn Q3’20 PAT

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Africa Prudential Plc has posted a profit after tax of N1.41 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to N1.50 billion reported in Q3 2019, representing a decline of 6 per cent year on year (YoY).   According to the company, the result was on the back of the 29.61 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica