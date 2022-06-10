Business

Wema Bank to reward customers in ‘5For5’ promo Season 2

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wema Bank is set to reward loyal and transacting customers in Season 2 of its Transact for Rewards promotion themed “5for5”, the lender has said. According to the bank, the promo will start in June 2022 and will reward customers every month till the end of the year. Speaking on the 5For5 Season 2, the Retail Divisional Head, Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun, said: “We are beyond excited to announce the 2nd Season of the 5For5 Promo.

“The first season, which ran for nine months, saw some of our customers move up the social status ladder, as millionaires emerged in the promo draws from different locations across the country,” he added. Ifebogun further explained that the 5for5 promo season 2 will see an increase in the number of winners from 71 to 77, and a review of the minimum monthly average account balance from N10,000 to N5,000 to allow for even more participation.

According to him, with the ALAT 5for5 promo, there’s something for everyone as newbies can simply open an account with the ALAT by Wema app or by dialling *945#, deposit as little as N5,000 and make a minimum of five transactions on ALAT or using *945# to qualify

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NIPC: COVID-19 denies Nigeria $9.01bn investment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

More revelations on the impact of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the economy are still emerging as various agencies take stock even as the second wave unfurls its threat.   The pandemic, which rocked most parts of the world, including Nigeria in 2020, was said to have slowed investment inflow globally, with Nigeria being unable to […]
Business

SON to prioritise NIS products for standardisation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has hinted Nigerian consumers of its commitment to ensuring that only goods that meet the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) will be sold in the nation’s market henceforth. The Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, gave this hint when he received the Alaba International Amalgamated Traders Association (AIATA) to SON […]
Business

OPS: Nigeria’s debt profile worrisome

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With Nigeria’s total debt now in excess of $84 billion, the external debt component accounting for over $27 billion and debt service costs gulping about 55 per cent of government’s revenue in 2019, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have said they are becoming increasingly wary about the country’s ability to sustain the payment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica