Wema Bank urges customers to embrace ALAT

Deputy Managing Director, Wema Bank Plc, Moruf Oseni, has urged the bank’s numerous customers to key into the improved version of ALAT and enjoy limitless advantages it offers. Speaking recently on the launch of new features ALAT, Oseni said with upgrade, users can now enjoy increased benefits and freedom of banking . Such benefits he said include, access to salary based loans, as according to him, salary earning customers are automatically eligible for the salary-based loan on ALAT.

“This means that they can easily apply for a loan on the app, ahead of their next pay day,” he said. Other features of include ALAT virtual dollar card, which he said has all the attributes of a physical debit card, and can be used for making online purchases in dollars. “All the information required to use the virtual dollar card is available on the ALAT app, and can be retrieved at any time from the user’s dashboard. Also, money credited to the dollar card may be converted to naira and transferred to the user’s ALAT account.

“There is loan top up and flexible repayment option. Gone are the days when people had to pay up one loan before accessing another. The goal based loan feature on alat now allows users to top up existing loans, so far their loan limit is not exceeded.

Then, access to device loans alat whose feature, allows users to purchase any device of their choice, with a down payment of just 20 per cent of the price, with the option of picking it up from the vendor or having it delivered to them”, said DMD. He added that introduction of ALAT revolutionised banking in the country. “Remember when ALAT first came on the scene and completely transformed what we thought was possible in banking. Not only did it allow users to earn an annual interest on their savings, it also enabled them to create a virtual dollar account, access loans, and open accounts from their mobile phones, with zero paperwork.” He enjoyed Nigerians to key into ALAT, which, he noted, simplified banking.

