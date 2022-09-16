Business

Wema Bank’s boss ranked third most prominent bank CEO in August

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Ademola Adebise, has emerged one of the top three most visible and prominent bank CEOs during the month of August 2022. Adebise was listed as the third most prominent bank CEO in the country in an independent media performance audit and analysis of 27 commercial bank’s carried out by ,P± Measurement Services, a leading media intelligence and public relations agency. udit is an independent analysis of the media performance and prominence of the CEOs of Nigerian Commercial Banks and Insurance Companies for the month of August 2022.

The report ranked the top CEOs (Commercial Banks and Insurance) prominent in the online and print media. According to the report, Adebise scored 19 per cent media share to place third behind Adesola Adeduntan of First Bank, who scored 44 per cent; and Yemisi Edun of FCMB, who came second with 23 per cent media share. Sterling Bank’s Abubakar Suleiman came fourth with 14 per cent media share.

In the insurance sector, the media performance audit report revealed that the MD of AIICO Insurance, Babatunde Fajemirokun, had the most media exposure with 45 per cent followed by Eddie Efekoha of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance with 17 per cent, Kunle Ahmed of AXA Mansard with 14 per cent and Tunde Hassan- Odukale of Leadway Assurance scoring 11 per cent media exposure.

 

