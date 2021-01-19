Business

Wema Bank’s Hackaholics 2.0 finalists begin bootcamp

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Wema Bank Plc has shortlisted ten finalists to take part in the virtual bootcamp for its Hackaholics (2.0) Accelerator Programme slated to start on January 18, 2021. The finalists, pooled from over 500 applications, were revealed during the two-day virtual pitch program last year. The pitch programme began with an opening remark by the Managing Director, Wema Bank, Mr Ademola Adebise. He commended the startups for their efforts and willingness to contribute to the growth of Nigerian society.

He said: “We are very proud to create a platform where businesses can have access to diverse resources that can enable them to provide solutions to prevailing everyday challenges. “This is born out of our aspiration to create innovative solutions that can help us as a bank, our environment and the country at large.

“In its second year, we are very excited to have started an initiative focused on creating commercialization opportunities for participating businesses by leveraging top-notch resources needed to give their solutions a competitive edge in the market.”

According to Adebise, the first day of the pitch program was an avenue for participating startups to prepare and get to know more about Hackaholics 2.0, the evaluation criteria, an overview of each identified industry, market demands and needs, the importance of tech in these areas, and a session for questions and answers. He noted that the second day of the program enabled participants to pitch their solutions to a group of industry experts(panellists) resulting in the shortlisting of ten finalists out of the twenty participants that pitched their solutions.

