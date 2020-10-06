Business

Wema Bank’s initiatives to address customers’ needs

Wema Bank said that the number of schemes it recently embarked on was aimed at addressing the demands of its different customer base in these peculiar times.

 

The bank recently announced the opening of a new branch in Oregun, Lagos, as it continues its strategic expansion to meet the demands of customers. The bank in a statement disclosed that the new branch would strengthen its business in the state in line with its growth path.

 

“The new branch follows our strategic growth plan as we are committed to expanding our services to places  where there are compelling business opportunities. The bank’s position on this has not changed,” said Executive Director, Lagos Directorate, Wole Ajimisinmi.

 

“This rides on a series of initiatives which the bank embarked on to cushion the effect of the pandemic on Individuals, businesses and communities.

 

As a response to the gruesome financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses, one of the key initiatives the bank has taken to alleviate the financial strain of her borrowing customers is to suspend the loan repayments for small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

 

“Furthermore, in its continuous bid to support customers in the fight against the pandemic and its financial implications, the Bank launched collateral free loan products to support its customers.

 

The loan offering which is open to healthcare businesses, school owners, as well as those dealing in trading or general commerce is available to the Bank’s existing and new customers,” he noted.

 

Wema Bank Managing Director, Mr Ademola Adebise, said: “As we critically pay attention to supporting players in the health sector, as a Bank, we are also constantly looking into how we can support our customers financially.

 

We hope individuals and business owners take advantage of these programs for their financial wellbeing and to help keep their businesses afloat.

