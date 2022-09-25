News

WEMABOD chair, Seyi Oduntan, others bag national awards

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of different categories of National Honours on some distinguished Nigerians.

Among them is the Chairman of Wemabod Group, Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan, who is being honoured with the rank of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

 

In a letter signed by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, and sent to all recipients, the investiture ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the international Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

The letter to the awardees reads in part

 

