WEMABOD gets new board, picks Oduntan as chairman

The board and management of Wemabod Limited yesterday inaugurated Otunba Seyi Oduntan as its new chairman. The inauguration took place at the headquarters of the conglomerate on Broad Street, Lagos, immediately after a new board was put in place. The motion for Oduntan’s elevation from a director to chairman was moved by one of the board members, Mr. Kolawole Akinola, supported by other directors. Speaking after his inauguration, the seasoned administrator and former Managing Director of Honeywell group said he appreciates other directors, referring to his colleagues as core professionals. Describing WEMABOD as an iconic organersisation that had seen a major turnaround in the last four years, Oduntan said Wemabod has a real potential in real estate and other businesses, with asset base that is worthy of emulation. He assured stakeholders that the new board would help to realise the potential of the company while leaving a legacy that everybody will be proud of.

 

