WEMABOD gets new board, picks Oduntan as chairman

The board and management of Wemabod Limited yesterday inaugurated Otunba Seyi Oduntan as its new chairman. The inauguration took place at the headquarters of the conglomerate on Broad Street, Lagos, immediately after a new board was put in place. The motion for Oduntan’s elevation from a director to chairman was moved by one of the board members, Mr. Kolawole Akinola, supported by other directors. Speaking after his inauguration, the seasoned administrator and former Managing Director of Honeywell group said he appreciates other directors, referring to his colleagues as core professionals. Describing WEMABOD as an iconic organersisation that had seen a major turnaround in the last four years, Oduntan said Wemabod has a real potential in real estate and other businesses, with asset base that is worthy of emulation. He assured stakeholders that the new board would help to realise the potential of the company while leaving a legacy that everybody will be proud of.
Related Articles
APC National Chairmanship: Adamu Abdulahi faces fresh hurdles
Barely four days to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the front runners for the party’s numberoneposition, Senator AdamuAbdulahi, appearsto befacing freshhurdlesahead of thecontest, New Telegraph has learnt. New Telegraph gathered from competent sources last night while the legacy parties that fusedinto the APCin 2013 have kicked against the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada
China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said. “All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada,” the consulate said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Security Institute blames farmers/herders clashes, others on climate change
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Commandant, National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Alhaji Ayodele Adeleke, has identified global climate change as likely cause of farmers/herders clashes, drought, loss of farmland; desert encroachment; food insecurity; and migration. Adeleke made the submission, Thursday, at workshop organised for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 15) with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)