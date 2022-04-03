Wemimo: Single mothers deserve more empathy

She is almost a household name on radio and a beautiful face to behold on screens. Whenever she is billed to talk or to be on air, one is certain to take home several points of purposeful use. She is no other than Adebiyi Wemimo, a Children/teen Counselor, DV advocate, among other interests. She is also a certified cognitive behaviour therapist and works for Tellit Educational Service International and Attitude Development International. In this interview with OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI, she speaks on single parenthood, among other issues

How do you see current cases of broken marriages and what could be mostly responsible for the breaks?

Before now, divorce was hardly discussed in the public in Nigeria. It was not our thing and it was seen and tagged as a taboo and unfit for public discourse. However, the reverse is now becoming the trend as wedding ceremony is easy to hold with glamour but the parties involved are not ready emotionally, mentally and socially. Also, the purpose of marriage is not clearly understood.

Majority are still running a home for personal/selfish reasons. An individual needs to be fully baked, armed with the understanding of his personal vision, direction before he is able to lead or submit to follow another individual for the rest of his/her life.

What are the challenges associated with single parenthood?

Being a single parent is not a crime. It is a name tag that the society gave to anyone who is raising children alone or that is unmarried, forgetting that there are different circumstances that leads to one raising children alone. It is mostly not the wish of anyone either male or female to raise children alone.

One of the challenges is name tag; the second is, some deal with guilt and shame, especially when it has to do with death of the other parent and or divorce/separation due to irreconcilable reasons. Loneliness is also part of it, due to emotional needs, financial stress and playing dual roles, children behavioral management.

You have been advocating understanding for single motherhood. Why, despite social and societal frowning against it?

Well, I advocate for single parenting, focusing on mothers because the female gender in this situation has been subjected to different kinds of abuse and it’s unfair.

A single mother is firstly a human being who I say has chosen to be responsible by giving opportunity of life to another little human being – a child. How about those who abort and kill their unborn child?

Aren’t they worse than you imagine? I think, no matter the situation, let’s show empathy when it comes to single mothers without validating what led to them being single.

Don’t you think advocating understanding for them negates the much upheld African moral values?

There is nothing as such a thing. What we should be after is upholding the value of humanity and quit living with some African moral values that dehumanises the female gender.

How do you think children can cope with absence of either of the parent?

Today’s child living without the presence of father/mother is at a huge emotional, moral and financial disadvantage.

We also need to understand that lots of families who seem to be living physically t o – gether and dealing with serious relational and family issues are not emotionally connected. This also puts a child in that condition at a disadvantage. If such is the case, either parents must look for ways to connect the child to a responsible and available pseudo parents.

No matter how strong single mothers feel, how do you see their private tears?

There is no single mother who has never cried in private. She has her fears and limitations and she has a lot to deal with.

How do you think marriages should work, especially when parties involved are from different backgrounds?

Through understanding, a home is built. Even if they are both from the same community, they have their personalities, opinions, agendas and their perspectives to life cannot be the same. Understanding is key! And respect for their individualities.

Many parents are abdicating their responsibilities by failing to care for children after divorce. How can this be addressed?

The things is, do they even understand that either they are married or not, the fact that they have children, it is imperative that those children must be cared for? Their welfare is the responsibility of both parents either married or divorced. The right to Education, Medical, Shelter, Good food, Love and Care is every child’s right. If any parent does otherwise, he/she is acting against the law.

How do we prevent children from bad influence especially with involvement of many abandoned children in criminality?

If the foundation is destroyed, we may not be able to save the situation. It is better to prevent by being deliberate with parenting children, capture them in time between (0-9years) . Anything above that age is fire brigade approach.

How should university student be engaged during this strike?

The engagement is first of all personal development. This is because you may force a horse to the river but you can’t force it to drink. The individual must see the need to upgrade personally by developing useful internal life skills that will be applicable to face the world. Then, they may think of vol-

unteering, join a support group and maybe learn a skill or trade or do a part time job, as well as enroll for free online courses that comes with certifications.

What do you think is the connection between our youths and incessant use of substances?

The major factors that may place youths at risk for developing substance abuse problems include: Lack of parental supervision and monitoring as this is as a result of neglect, lack of open, free and fair communication and nuclear family interaction between parents and children.

With incessant use of substance comes attendant problems like rape and its consequences, high libido among young teenagers. How can they be helped?

Hmmm! It is better a child never tasted drugs. The outcome is usually a sad one. However, it’s important parents come to terms that there are drugs available everywhere; educate their children about the knowledge and the damage it is potent of doing if they indulge in it.

How should we help them through the challenges associated with their teenage age and puberty stage?

Helping a child through the challenge requires available, knowledgeable and willing parent.

The puberty age today starts from age seven and no parent should live in denial because times have changed. Parents should also get knowledge to be able to identify the developmental stage of growth their children are at; have the conversation with the child on what to expect and why the growth is happening.

Also, to help boost the self esteem of the child because during puberty, children deal with esteem issues and these could make them fall into wrong self talk and dance to peer pressure in the negative direction.

Will you want to tell the young ladies on how to tackle their menstrual hygiene and disposing of their used sanitary pads?

Menstruation is a norm and a part of growth. No young girl should be denied access to hygiene information and mentoring. If the adult in the life of the young girl is not hygiene conscious, the girl will naturally follow same. So, being a good example for proper menstrual hygiene will help the young girl.

One of the things the young girl needs to know is how to properly use the pads and how to dispose by not flushing in the toilet directly, by wrapping it up using a black nylon or used paper to thrash it.

The young girl should be told not to pile up the used pad. Change her pant daily and not use the same pant for the period of days.

Also, wash her hands after every change of pad. Lastly, not use one pad the whole day.

How should the society/individual relate with single parents without hurting their feelings?

The society needs to deal with empathy and understanding of the limitations of a single parent (Male /female).

Statistics has it that 2 in 5 children are growing up in the hands of a single parent and this is becoming alarming. If not for the single parent, for the sake of the innocent child, the society should show some understanding and deal with empathy.

In terms of emotional trauma, how should those involved cope and move on?

In today’s world, everyone is carrying one emotional issue, trauma or another; except that the measure defers.

Nobody should look down on another person because you don’t know the battle they may be fighting. If anyone is going through a hard traumatic experience, I say I feel you, I empathize with you. You will move past it just that I can’t promise how soon.

Try not to lose hope and hang your life because of the trauma you have experienced. Cry if you still want to cry, talk to the right person who is a professional.

Don’t blame yourself for too long. If you need to change your environment, do it and do not think of taking your life or live on substance use. You may do more damage than you imagine. Life happens but make a choice to start to happen to life going forward.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...