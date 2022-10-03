We’re 95 ready for FIFA U-17 Women W’Cup: – Flamingoes coach

After leading his team to victory over Galatasaray Ladies, head coach of Nigeria’s Flamingoes, Bankole Olowookere has said the squad is almost ready for the World Cup.

The Nigerian girls, who presently camping in Kocaeli, Turkey, on Saturday defeated Galatasaray ladies 3-1 in a warm-up match. While reacting to the result,

Olowookere said the game is good to test for them ahead of the tournament in India. He further stated that the team is 90-95 percent ready for the World cup.

“The team is a work in progress and the game is a build-up to what we might have done during the qualifiers and when we resumed camp for World Cup.

“I think with this game, we are about 90 – 95 percent ready for the World Cup but what we intend to do is to get the team in shape before we leave for India.

“We want to be above a hundred percent lev, so we would have more strength and energy to reach the final,” he said

