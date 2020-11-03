We’re addressing issue of unqualified teachers in Nasarawa schools – SUBEB chair

Malam Muhammad Dan’azimi is the Chairman of Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). In this interview with CHEKE EMMANUEL, he sheds light on why he threatened to revoke some contracts over shoddy execution, unqualified teachers, reopening of schools and other sundry issues

Recently, the Board threatened to revoke some of the N5 billion contracts of the UBEC school projects for being substandard. Could you shed more light on this

? First and foremost, when we got the other tranche of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds for the last quarter of the 2016, 2017 and 2018, and given the experience we had with some of the contractors based on the shoddy manner with which some of them executed the school projects, we were not happy.

So, I promised to carry out thorough supervision on the projects in order to ensure that quality jobs are done. And, during my visits along with the technical officers on supervision to the project sites, I vowed that any contractor whose job falls short of specifications and standard of the Board would not be spared. It is part of my responsibility in addition to what the technical officers are doing on the field to go out and supervise the projects so as to ensure that the jobs were carried out in line with the contract specifications.

Of course, during such visits we made a few observations for which we directed some of the contractors to correct the defects or else we will revoke such contracts. But, with the report we received from our technical officers that some of the corrections had made and that the jobs are now alright, we decided not to invoke the sanctions against such contractors based on the substandard job done before.

The board had uncovered over 1,700 unqualified teachers in public primary schools across the state. What is the fate of these teachers?

Going by the decision reached by the National Council on Education (NCE) at its last meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, all unqualified teachers in the Nigerian school system were supposed to have left the service by now.

The teachers were, therefore, given a window of grace to obtain their professional teaching qualifications in order to remain in the system. Based on this, we came out two years ago with circulars to ensure that such teachers teaching without requisite qualifications to acquire the right teaching qualifications and to be professionalised, but some of them felt otherwise and believed they could continue in the system.

However, in our quest to change the narratives as far as education is concerned, and since we do not want unprofessional teachers in our classrooms, when we came back from the National Council on Education meeting we reminded them that December, last year, had been set as the deadline to do this. In fact, most of them heeded to our warnings as contained in the circular and acquired their professional certificates, but there were few of them that refused to do this.

Those in this category are religious instructors and holders of Teacher Grade II Certificates that are yet to be professionalised. The Board held meetings with the Local Government Education Secretaries, the Local Government Chairmen and Overseers of Development Areas where we discussed the matter and resolved that all unqualified teachers, who are ready to obtain their professional qualifications should do so despite that the deadline was over.

Of course, we agreed to look inward given the peculiar nature of our state and to allow such teachers some grace or else they should be ready to be driven out of our classrooms.

On the other hand, if you visit some of our public primary schools across the state, you will find out that most of the qualified teachers had left the service due to either retirement age, transfer of service or death. Presently, most of the schools lack teachers despite adequate infrastructure for the pupils. But again, we cannot allow the children to be in the classrooms without being taught for lack of teachers. No matter how good the environment could be, if there are no quality teachers we will only making nonsense of the whole system.

So, the best thing we did is to look inward and arranged for these set of teachers to compulsorily obtain the requisite teaching qualifications because if we send them away now, we will have huge short fall of teachers in our schools.

Although, this may be against the decision of the National Council on Education, we have no other solution than to give them that window of opportunity.

For those, who are not ready, we are going to send them away and that is why we have constituted a committee which will move round the LGAs to identify this set of unqualified teachers with a view to discussing with them, the chairmen of their various local government areas, as well as the Overseers of Development Areas in order to ensure that there is compliance, or else they have to leave the system.

Is there no provision by the Board for on-the-job training and retraining programmes for teachers either with or without professional teaching qualifications?

Well, training and retraining generally is part of the activities of the board because if we want improvement of our teachers and education system, we must train and retrain the teachers periodically for enhanced service delivery. In view of this, SUBEB has as a policy in which we undertake regular training yearly for our teachers and other categories of staff. There are different forms of training for both academic and non-teaching staff of the board.

Though I can’t tell you the extract number of teachers and non-teaching staff we have trained in recent times, what I know is that we organised some clusters of training and retraining for our head-teachers and teachers in various schools, while most of our school managers had also undergone such training.

The state House of Assembly Committee on Education during once discovered that some private and faith-based organisations are operating within public primary schools, especially at Awe, Doma and Keana communities when public schools were closed. What is the board doing to prevent this practice? It is not that these private and faith-based organisations have taken over our public schools completely.

Before the Committee visited the affected schools, the Board had already directed that these private operators or faith-based organisations operating in our schools should vacate the premises immediately because we cannot have two schools running within same environment. We told them that if they want to operate private schools they look for parcels of land to build their schools and seek approval of the state government to run such schools.

But, for them to operate within our school premises will not be accepted and we have directed that they should leave our schools, and they have already all left.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 issued guidelines for re-opening of schools locked eight months ago due to outbreak of COVID- 19 pandemic. What measures have been put in place by SUBEB in schools to ensure compliance with coronavirus protocols as government directed re-opening of schools since October 5?

The Federal Government directed that all schools to reopen, but this depends largely on the readiness of individual states. Here in Nasarawa State, the Commissioner for Education Science and Technology had already convened a meeting of all stakeholders in education over school reopening even before the Federal Government’s directive.

Already, the state set up a committee comprising SUBEB; Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; the Teaching Service Commission and other critical stakeholders, including the Parent-Teachers Association (PTA), the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Heads of Secondary Schools to come up with modalities and a new academic calendar since the school calendar had been tempered with by COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, this had been done, but fortunately there was another directive in which the stakeholders looked at the calendar and the template from the Federal Ministry of Education on guidelines on how we should conduct the ourselves when we reopen our primary and secondary schools to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly observed for the safety of the pupils, students and the teachers in order to contain the spread of COVID- 19 in schools. In fact, all these protective measures had been put in place to ensure compliance.

We held another meeting at Akwnaga with officials of the Federal Ministry of Education and UNICEF, where we discussed and agreed on the new template. The state government made available the personal protective equipment produced by the state, while UBEC also provided some of the materials which are ready for distribution to our schools. Every child in our primary and secondary schools is expected to have face masks and hand sanitisers, while schools provide buckets and water for hand washing facilities positioned at the entrance or gate of every schools, as well as within the school premises to ensure proper personal hygiene of our children.

These are some of the measures the state government and UBEC have put in place to ensure compliance for school re-opening in the state. Again, ahead of the resumption all classrooms in our schools were fumigated or decontaminated by the state Ministry of Environment. The state government has provided more than 19,000 face masks for each pupil or student to have at least one face mask. We have 1,411 public schools in the state and at least each school will have three hand washing rubber buckets and a carton of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

The Federal Government during this year’s World Teachers’ Day on October 5, announced new welfare package and working condition for teachers. Do you think the new package is implementable?

Yes, the welfare package as pronounced for teachers by the Federal Government is quite implementable. I said this policy is implementable because the Federal Government would not have made such pronouncement without plans to match it with actions.

The only new thing in the teachers’ welfare package is the increase in the years of service, but for the salary the government would not make pronouncement without making arrangements on how it could be paid. The President cannot come out and make a bold statement without adequate preparation to take care of the policy. So, to me, it is something that is doable. Honestly, I am very happy if this policy had come before now, as it would have saved the situation that we are currently facing. This is because, as a country, we would have more experienced teachers in system to train and mentor the younger one.

