We’re aggressive, ever ready to support tourism, says Age-Sulaiman

Rauf Age-Sulaiman, is a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Amuwo Odofin LG Constituency 2, and is of the House committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture and chairman, House committee on Public Procurement How would you describe this tour project? It depends on the objective set out to be achieved. By and large, I think we are getting there in the sense that we need to showcase what we have so that we can get what we intend to get.

We have been to some places in the world and they don’t even have half of what we have. If you don’t project your image, forget it,nobody will do it for you. So with what we have been able to see and itemise, I think we are comfortable. As a matter of fact, I can categorically say that part of the objective set has been achieved.

By the grace of God by the time we come to the end of the tour we would see that we have something to showcase to the world. With your experience on this tour what should we be expecting from the legislative arm of the government in support of the ministry? We have been supporting the ministry in every way we can and with this tour, we are aggressive and ever ready to support the executive in this direction. It is our duty and responsibility to support the executive, we are al-ways happy doing this. To support the executive in the realisation of it set goal because government’s goal is everybody’s goal. There is synergy among the various arms of government to ensure that the work before us is achieved. Do you think that the ministry is on the right track in boosting the state economy through tourism from what you have seen and heard on this tour? Yes, to some extent because this is the first time that I am seeing the involvement of the stakeholders and I believe that with their involvement there will be a change. We are comfortable with this development and I believe that the report from this tour will go a long way in helping us to support both the efforts of the executive and the stakeholders.

