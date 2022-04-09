Travel and Tourism

We’re aggressive, ever ready to support tourism, says Age-Sulaiman

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Rauf Age-Sulaiman, is a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Amuwo Odofin LG Constituency 2, and is of the House committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture and chairman, House committee on Public Procurement How would you describe this tour project? It depends on the objective set out to be achieved. By and large, I think we are getting there in the sense that we need to showcase what we have so that we can get what we intend to get.

We have been to some places in the world and they don’t even have half of what we have. If you don’t project your image, forget it,nobody will do it for you. So with what we have been able to see and itemise, I think we are comfortable. As a matter of fact, I can categorically say that part of the objective set has been achieved.

By the grace of God by the time we come to the end of the tour we would see that we have something to showcase to the world. With your experience on this tour what should we be expecting from the legislative arm of the government in support of the ministry? We have been supporting the ministry in every way we can and with this tour, we are aggressive and ever ready to support the executive in this direction. It is our duty and responsibility to support the executive, we are al-ways happy doing this. To support the executive in the realisation of it set goal because government’s goal is everybody’s goal. There is synergy among the various arms of government to ensure that the work before us is achieved. Do you think that the ministry is on the right track in boosting the state economy through tourism from what you have seen and heard on this tour? Yes, to some extent because this is the first time that I am seeing the involvement of the stakeholders and I believe that with their involvement there will be a change. We are comfortable with this development and I believe that the report from this tour will go a long way in helping us to support both the efforts of the executive and the stakeholders.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Travel and Tourism

Bode George: Bisi Akande’s book written to promote Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bode George, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says ‘My Participations’, the recently released autobiography by Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun state, was written to promote Bola Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition. Akande’s book has been generating reactions from prominent political figures in the country, including George himself. The PDP chieftain had earlier […]
Travel and Tourism

2021: A push for tourism recovery

Posted on Author By Andrew Iro Okungbowa

With the adverse effect of COVID -19 pandemic on global tourism, which saw a lull in tourism activities, with global tourism posting one of its worse results in recent time, one major development that signposted 2021 was the theme of tourism recovery, with the concerted efforts across the world for destinations to lift the bans […]
Travel and Tourism

Sounds and sights of Best of Lagos Fam Tour 2022

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Lagos State government through its Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has continued to blaze the trail when it comes to putting its tourism on the global map as can be seen from a number of structures and infrastructure as well as policy put in place that are devoted to the development and promotion of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica