We’re all fake ‘Excellencies’, says Gov Diri

The embattled Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, made a surprise appearance at the just concluded Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church’s crusade, where he handed over his fate as the state’s Governor to Almighty God, ahead of the renewed legal battle regarding his election, his opponent instituted, at the Supreme Court.

Asked what he is expecting from the pending court case Governor Diri said, “I have handed it over yo my God. I am expecting that it will go the way like others have gone. I am expecting that it will have another bashing against them by the Supreme Court.”

During an interview with journalists, the Governor explained that he was able to carve out time to attend the church programme because there cannot be any schedule that could be tighter than God’s own schedule. “For me, no matter how tight the schedule is, the number one is God. We are not excellencies.

There is just one Excellency, we are fake excellences. The only Excellency is God Almighty,”Governor Diri said. He, however, expressed hope that God has divinely made him Governor of the State of Bayelsa just to serve the people. “God has put me there divinely, that’s is the difference between me and any other Governor. I am divinely put there

. If I do any other than serving the people because the Bible says when the righteous rule the people rejoice.

So my objective, my goal is for the people to rejoice,” he further explained.

On other challenges facing Bayelsa State, Governor Diri stated that the state is saddled with poor funding despite the fact that the state is a state blessed with so much natural resources

. He stressed that if half of the revenue derived from Bayelsa’s soil is used in Bayelsa, his administration will change the state for good.

His words: “Bayelsa is a state blessed with so much of natural resources, but receives, as you are aware, our resources are not used in Bayelsa, our resources are resources that are taken to Abuja to share in the name of Federal allocation and out of 100% of Bayelsa’s resources 13% comes back in the name of derivation, and that is grossly inadequate to develop the state, so if you ask me the challenges we have, it is basically that of resources.”

The governor, who knelt before the congregation, testified how God worked in his life to become governor of Bayelsa through the prayer offered for him at Mgbidi, Imo State by the General Overseer of the Lord Chosen, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

He disclosed that while his opponents in the Governorship election trusted in their chariots, he trusted in God almighty and his ordain men who are his representatives on earth, like Pastor Muoka. The Pastor of the Lords Chosen asked the congregation to pray for Diri and afterwards assured him that his case is settled.

