We’re awaiting autopsy to know if suspended chairman Nnewi North killed wife – Obinabo

Recently the Local government Chairman of Nnewi North Mr Iloka Mbazuruike was suspended over allegations that he beat his wife to death; Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs Mrs Ify Obinabo spoke with Okey Maduforo on the issue and the position of the state government. Excerpts…

The issue of domestic violence has become rampant in recent time, what are your views?

Yes, the story is everywhere even on my Facebook page and people are demanding justice over the death of the woman. The man in question is known as Mba Mba and the allegation is that he beat his wife to death. But before we go into conclusion it is important that we wait for the autopsy to confirm that he killed his wife. I have been in touch with the family of the late wife and they told me that he had been beating his wife, and that explains why they are suspecting that he killed her. The man has been suspended by the state government, and the government of Charles Soludo has zero tolerance for domestic violence and issues like that. All that I would like to advise our men is that ‘you don’t solve any problem by beating your wife and this is not the way out. There will always be issues in marriages but they cannot be settled by beating the wife.’ When situations like this arise you walk away and allow nerves to calm down and you discuss it over. But at this point let us wait for the outcome of the test so that we know if he actually killed his wife and if he is found guilty the law would take its course.

Anambra State has had cases of men allegedly killing their wives like the case of Osinachi; are you not worried?

We have five cases so far but that doesn’t mean that it is peculiar to Anambra State alone. It is happening everywhere in the country and even outside the country. The state government established what we call Family Court and the court has a total of 10 cases before it. Out of the 10, one of the suspects was granted bail while the other nine are awaiting trial. However it is important to note that the situation in the country has a lot of impact on our lives and on our marriages and you cannot say who is sick or healthy. The level of stress is so much that you never can tell the mental and physical state of anyone and when this kind of challenge comes up, we need to be very careful before we take actions that we shall regret later and it would be too late to remedy it. It becomes worse when children are involved, and it is sad and improper to be fighting before your children. I wonder the kind of signal and orientation that you are giving to those children. Marriage is an institution and we need to handle it with care so that you don’t take actions that you would regret later. And when a child grows with the concept that you can only settle issues by beating your wife or fighting, what do you expect him or her to do when he gets married?

But we have cases where women also abuse their husbands?

It is not in doubt because we had such cases. We handled a matter here where a woman had been beating her husband and because the man is a gentleman he didn’t want to fight back so that it would not be seen that he is beating his wife; they came here and we tried to resolve the matter. We warned the woman that if it happened again we shall take action and she accepted not to do so. You see issues of domestic violence abound everywhere and I have used several fora to talk to our women not to copy all those things that they see in movies because they’re not applicable in real life.

Again, these days, young people don’t attend marriage courses before getting married and the church has a role to play in this area. Our young people just jump into marriage like that and those that accept to wed them are not helping matters. In Igbo land we ask questions about family background to find out if the marriage is possible and we have stories or history of families and their past and if the family is known for abusing their wives or other such issues, people would tell you to be careful. These are things that we hold dear and sacred, and that is the guiding principle when it comes to marriage. We have situations where young people go into marriages without the knowledge of parents and family members and when this kind of incident happens they would later run back to the family. For our women it is important to note that the situation in the country calls for worry and the stress is so much; so as a woman you have to be careful and don’t push your husband too far or too hard because when your pressure becomes too much he may become aggressive and the next thing is violence. We must learn to manage whatever situation we find ourselves and avoid incidents that may lead to domestic violence. A woman c a n abuse her husband in many ways. The way you talk to him maybe because things are not the way they used to be and when you continue he would begin to lose his self-esteem, and he may resort to violence to retain his pride; that is where domestic violence come into play.

As a government what measures are you taking to cub issues of domestic violence?

The First lady is doing her best in that area. She has embarked on awesomeness campaign and sensitisation at every function to talk to our women about their conduct in marriage, and this has recorded multiplier effects on our women. For instance in this year’s August meeting of women in the churches, she charged our women to endeavour to play the role of a mothers and not just mothers to the children but also mothers to the husbands, and this massage is being sent to all the churches in the state because however you see it, it is key to fight domestic violence in our homes. Also, unemployment has a role to play when it comes to this issue. Our ministry has a special skill acquisition programme where we train our women to be useful and gainfully employed and they are trained to train others. You see, if a woman has nothing doing the issue of gossip comes in and she begins to hang around with other idle women who would also tell her stories that she would use to confront her husband. But if she is occupied she would have less chances of gossiping, and our husbands should try as much as possible to get their wives occupied with something meaningful. That is why the government of Prof Charles Soludo has introduced the skill acquisition programme and what we are doing is to have a data of women both in the urban areas and the rural communities so that we train and empower them. With the economic situation in the country no adult should be idle and it is not only incumbent on the man alone to provide for the family simply because he is the bread winner; the woman should also assist. But that should also not be the reason for you to abuse your husband because that also affects their pride and that you are providing for the family doesn’t make you the head of the house. Also, our husbands should be appreciative of what their wives are doing to help.

What kinds of training do you give to the women and how many have you empowered so far?

Well we have just started and at the moment more women are keying in to the programme. After the first set, we would have a better picture of those that have gained from the scheme. They are trained in tailoring, baking and all that. After the training they would be empowered; we shall be doing periodic inspection on what they are doing and also they are trained to train others .

