We’re breeding global, versatile students – Proprietor

As part of efforts to promote academic excellence, the management of Bripet International School, Olorunshogo Mushin, Lagos set aside a day last week to reward outstanding students and members of staff that distinguished themselves in their various activities in the school year. It was at the seventh edition of the school graduation/prizegiving day/award ceremony.

According to the School Consultant, Dr. H. Y. Owolabi, no fewer than 50 students graduated from primary and secondary school in the 2020/2021 session. “Thegraduationisourexplanation of what we have done over the years of leaning in the school.

So, we are graduating about 50 pupils and students across the primary and secondary school and we have those that are transiting from JSS3 to SS1 and they have all done well in their examinations,” he said.

On the standard of tuition offered by the school, Owolabi said graduates of Bripet International School can favourably compete internationally with their peers, stressing: “One of the things you need at a school is to be able to produce your children for the various examinations that we have.

“For instance, from the regional West African Examination Council (WAEC) to the National Examination Council (NECO) and the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE). We have ensured that our students take part in the examinations and I can also tell you that they have done very well.

So, what other yardstick will you need again to measure a learner that has gone to school to bring back happiness to his or her parents with outstanding performance?”

While congratulating the graduating students and pupils, Owolabi further stated: “We have a brilliant school here which is being managed by some of the best hands around. We ensure that our teachers are qualified and experienced; teachers that have the emotional capacity to handle the children.

“As management, we must ensure that we do not leave the responsibility of bringing up our children to the school alone as parents, government, school and home, as well as our various houses of worship should do their part.

It is then we can have a better nation given the fact that the country is currently going through a terrible period and we need our youth to realise that one day they will be leaders of the country and hence they must to do it well.”

Speaking, one of the parents, Pastor Christopher Akpan noted that the school had impacted positively on his child, describing the curriculum as ideal and relevant. He said: “Ordinarily, what I would not have taught or imagined my child would have known at that age, she has known them almost on her fingertips.

So, I will say one of the best school to me, I will recommend Bripet International School to any parent because of the moral upbringing, qualitative education and the spiritual development of the children.

“The embodiment of knowledge is not about academic activities alone, it involves all facets of life knowledge, which the school has prioritised.” “There are flaws once in a while, but once such flaws are mentioned or brought to the notice of the management, they correct such immediately.

So, I will rate the school 99.9 per cent in terms of all what they are doing. Apart from academic work and extra-curricular activities, the school places high premium of character and moral development of the children.”

