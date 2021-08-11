We’re breeding globally accepted, internationally versatile students – Owolabi

As part of its efforts to promote academic excellence, Bripet International School, Olorunshogo, Mushin, Lagos, held its prize-giving/award ceremony with outstanding students being acknowledged and rewarded in a colourful graduation ceremony on August 3.

Marking the 7th edition of Bripet International School graduation ceremony, in an exclusive interview, the School’s Consultant, Dr. H. Y. Owolabi, said about 50 graduates across primary and secondary schools were worthy of graduation in the 2020/2021 session.

“The graduation is not the last, the graduation is our explanation of what we have done over the number of years of learning here, so we are graduating about 50 of them across the primary and secondary schools and we have those that are transiting from JSS3 to SS1 and they have all done well in their examinations that they participated in.

When asked if the graduates of Bripet International School can compete internationally, he said: “That will not be something we need to travel very far to see, one of the things you need at a school is to be able to produce your children for the various types of examinations that we have from our own regional exams – West African Examination Council to the National Examination Commission and to the IGCSE, International General Certificate of Secondary Education – we have ensured that students of this school can take part in these examinations and I tell you that they have done very great and so what other measures will you actually need to measure a learner that has gone to school to bring happiness to the parents. In his goodwill message, Owolabi stated that; “We have a brilliant school here managed by some of the best hands around, we have to ensure that our teachers are qualified and experienced, teachers that have the emotional capacity to handle the antics of children.

“We must ensure that we do not leave the responsibility of taking up our children to the school alone; parent should, government should, the school will, our houses of worship should do their own part, then we will have a better nation, because the country is going through a terrible time and we need these youths to understand that one day, they will be leaders of this country and they must be there to do it well.”

Pastor Christopher Akapan, one of the parent whose child attends Bripet International School, when asked about the school’s impact on his child, he said: “Majorly, the curriculum is ideal, ordinarily, what I wouldn’t have taught my child or imagine she will know, she knows them almost at her finger tips, so I will say one of the best, to me, I can recommend Bripet School to any parents, because of the moral lessons, the educational and the spiritual aspects, because the embodiment of knowledge is not based on just the academics by the time you factor in all aspects of knowledge, the school is good.

“We have room for flaws and once you mention the flaws to them they correct it.

So, I must grade them 99.9 per cent in terms of all they do, one of the things that I envisage, I told my wife that they know what they are doing we will send our children to other schools you put the plate inside with the food and at the end your child will come back home with the dirty plate, but the first time they came to Bripet School they wash the plate and return it back.

These ones know what they are doing. That aside, the academics they put into place, the moral knowledge is also what stands them out.”

